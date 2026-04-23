Unifor stands with members following Agropur dairy cooperative closure

SUSSEX, NB, April 23, 2026 /CNW/ - Unifor is expressing solidarity with members impacted by Agropur Dairy Cooperative's announcement that it will close its dairy cooperative in Sussex, N.B., affecting around 50 Unifor Local 506 members. Operations are expected to continue through to 2028.

"This decision is deeply concerning for the workers, families, and community members who rely on this facility," said Unifor National President Lana Payne. "While operations will continue in the short term, closures like this create uncertainty and disruption. Unifor is committed to standing with our members every step of the way."

Unifor will work closely with affected members to provide support, advocate for fair treatment, and ensure workers have access to the resources and assistance they need during this transition.

"This facility has been an important part of the local economy, and its closure will be felt across the community," said Unifor Atlantic Regional Director Jennifer Murray. "Our priority is making sure members have the support they need--whether that's through job transition, retraining opportunities, or ensuring the strongest possible protections are in place as operations wind down."

Unifor is Canada's largest union in the private sector, representing 320,000 workers in every major area of the economy. The union advocates for all working people and their rights, fights for equality and social justice in Canada and abroad, and strives to create progressive change for a better future.

SOURCE Unifor

For all media inquiries or to arrange interviews, contact Unifor Communications Representative Haeley DiRisio at [email protected] and 902 237-5108.