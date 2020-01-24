Unifor blocks fuel from Co-op's Alberta fuel terminal

SASKATOON, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - As part of the ongoing labour disruption at the Co-op Refinery Complex (CRC) in Regina, Unifor has taken its aggressive tactics to Alberta. Unifor and its "team of activists" are now blocking fuel trucks from entering and exiting FCL's fuel terminal in Carseland, Alta., with fuel destined for Co-op gas bars in Alberta and British Columbia.

This follows the current illegal barricade that Unifor has erected in front of the CRC which is blocking all fuel trucks from the refinery. As well, Unifor has attacked local Saskatchewan businesses by illegally erecting fencing blockades around co-op sites three times since Jan. 10, 2019.

"We're disappointed that they've decided to follow this aggressive route considering earlier this week we had discussions about conditions needed to resume bargaining," said Vic Huard, FCL's Executive Vice-President of Customer Experience and Stakeholder Engagement. "These aggressive tactics just don't line up with the values of Western Canadians."

The CRC has stated consistently that meaningful negotiations require Unifor to drop their pre-conditions regarding no changes to the pension plan. In light of Unifor's escalation in the past week, and the Saskatchewan Court of Queen's Bench orders and the recent contempt of court ruling, the CRC believes Unifor should respect the court and comply with the court order regarding access to the refinery. The Company will not return to the bargaining table while Unifor maintains an illegal blockade at CRC or any other Co-op location.

More information on the CRC's offer and this labour disruption is available at refineryfacts.ca .

About Federated Co-operatives Limited and the Co-operative Retailing System

Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL), based in Saskatoon, is the 54th largest company in Canada and the largest non-financial co-operative in Canada. FCL is a unique multi-billion dollar wholesaling, manufacturing, marketing and administrative co-operative owned by more than 170 autonomous retail co-operatives across Western Canada. Together FCL and those local retail co-operatives form the Co-operative Retailing System (CRS). The CRS serves our members and communities with products and services that help build, feed and fuel individuals and communities from Vancouver Island to northwestern Ontario. Our total workforce of 25,000 employees serve 1.9 million active individual members and many more non-member customers at 1,500 retail locations in more than 580 communities. We are a different kind of business – we are locally invested, community-minded and offer lifetime membership benefits including patronage refunds, quality products, quality service and fair prices. More information is available at www.fcl.crs .

SOURCE Federated Co-operatives Limited

For further information: For more information, or to arrange an interview, contact: Cameron Zimmer, Communications and Public Relations Manager, Federated Co-operatives Limited, Phone: 306-244-1614, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

www.fcl.crs

