Unified.to Powers 550% API Usage Growth in Six Months Amid Rising AI Adoption

TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Un i fied.to , the real-time unified API and Model Context Protocol (MCP) platform for B2B SaaS and AI-native teams, today announced a 550% increase in API usage over the past six months, driven by the surge of AI-powered products and agents requiring instant, secure access to customer data. The company has also maintained consistent 25% month-over-month API call growth, underscoring the accelerating demand for unified integration infrastructure built for the AI era.

"AI is reshaping every software product roadmap," said Roy Pereira, CEO at Unified. "Data is the fuel for that intelligence. As AI-native apps, agents, and copilots expand inside SaaS, teams need authorized access to their customers' third-party data, and that's exactly what Unified delivers in real time."

As AI becomes central to every software product category, Unified is emerging as the real-time data infrastructure layer powering these new intelligent platforms.

Over the past year, Unified expanded coverage to more than 350 integrations across 21 categories, including CRM, e-commerce, accounting, messaging, and meetings. This depth of connectivity gives AI applications the live data they need to power intelligent workflows. The company also launched Unified MCP, enabling large language models (LLMs) like Anthropic's Claude and OpenAI's ChatGPT to interact with real-time customer data through AI agents in a highly permissioned and secure environment.

Unified's platform is powering real-time access across critical business systems from candidate and application data in recruiting platforms to messages in Slack and Outlook, and transcripts in tools like Fathom.

"Building with Unified has been transformational for our email integration at Sybill," said Abhishek Vijayan, Staff Software Engineer at Sybill. "We initially scoped two months of engineering effort to support both Gmail and Outlook, but with Unified's unified API, we shipped production-ready integration in under two weeks--an eightfold reduction in development time."

Unified's customers include mid-market and enterprise SaaS platforms that use its real-time APIs to accelerate integration delivery, reduce engineering complexity, and power AI-driven workflows with live customer data. Most customers use RAG pipelines that transform their customers' third-party SaaS data into insights for their product. Over the past year, Unified's annual recurring revenue grew 375%, with a 170% increase in customers, reflecting accelerating adoption of its real-time data infrastructure among SaaS and AI platforms.

"With Unified, we're able to offer a full suite of integrations for our customers and build on top of their existing data without needing to staff integration engineers internally," said Robert Hayes, Co-founder at Merchkit. "Unified has shortened our sales cycle from roughly three months to three weeks because we can onboard customers and their data immediately. As our customer list grows, our engineering headcount does not need to grow with it."

About Unified

Unified provides real-time unified APIs and an MCP server that power integrations and AI copilots for B2B SaaS teams. With coverage across 350+ integrations and 21 categories, Unified enables developers to connect apps instantly through a single API with normalized schemas and secure authentication. Its zero-storage architecture is SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA, and PIPEDA compliant, providing enterprise-grade security without retaining customer data.

Founded in Toronto, Unified is trusted by SaaS and AI companies globally. For more information, visit unified.to .

