UniDoc Health Corp. Unveils NEIL Connect®

-- An AI based, Single-Source Technology Solution for eHealth

VANCOUVER, BC, May 2, 2024 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, proudly announces the launch of its latest innovative software, NEIL Connect®. This Single-Source Technology Solution represents a integrated development in virtual healthcare delivery, seamlessly blending (AI) artificial intelligence algorithms with cutting-edge diagnostics, high-speed access, and high-definition communication equipment.

Key Features:

NEIL Connect® integrates advanced AI with state-of-the-art diagnostic tools and communication technology, enhancing how doctors, clinicians, and patients connect and access high-quality care.

Incorporated into UniDoc's H3 Health Cube, NEIL Connect offers a HIPAA-compliant, customizable platform that synergizes patient and provider data, electronic health records, and various virtual modalities.

The NEIL platform meticulously replicates the in-person consultation experience. It enables doctors to receive all diagnostic readings from medical devices while maintaining clear visual and auditory communication with patients, improving the precision of diagnoses.

NEIL Connect® supports the integration of a broad spectrum of medical devices, allowing customization to meet the specific needs of healthcare providers.

UniDoc's NEIL Connect® is poised to transform the H3 Cube Landscape. By ensuring that doctors can see and hear their patients with similar fidelity as an in-person visit, the platform overcomes one of the major hurdles in virtual healthcare - the accuracy of diagnoses. This breakthrough is particularly significant for the H3 Health Cube, enhancing its capability to provide comprehensive, high-quality medical consultations remotely.

Recognizing the paramount importance of data security and patient privacy, UniDoc has ensured that the NEIL Connect® platform is fully integrated with the data collection databases of hospitals and clinics. All patient data processed through NEIL Connect® is handled with full compliance to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), a critical U.S. legislation that sets the standard for the protection of sensitive patient data. Moreover, UniDoc does not store any patient data. Instead, all data is managed and stored by the healthcare provider, and importantly, remains within the country where it was collected, adhering to local data protection and privacy laws.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre comments, "NEIL Connect® is more than just a technological advancement; it's an integrated development in eHealth. It embodies our commitment to bridging the gap between traditional and virtual healthcare, ensuring that every consultation via the H3 Health Cube is as effective and accurate as an in-person visit. This innovation is a testament to our dedication to enhancing healthcare accessibility and quality for everyone, everywhere."

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

