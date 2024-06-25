UniDoc Health Corp. Expands Presence in Europe

-- AI H3 Health Cube at University of Rome's School of Medicine and Surgery

VANCOUVER, BC, June 25, 2024 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce the installation of a demonstration model of its latest H3 Health Cube at the Department of Medicine and Surgery at the Università Delgli Studi di Roma Tor Vergata. This demonstration placement marks a step in UniDoc's mission to transform healthcare delivery through innovative eHealth solutions.

Key Highlights:

Advanced eHealth Experience : The H3 Health Cube at the University of Rome provides hands-on interaction with UniDoc's innovative eHealth technology, showcasing its capabilities and benefits in a real-world setting.





: The H3 Health Cube at the University of provides hands-on interaction with UniDoc's innovative eHealth technology, showcasing its capabilities and benefits in a real-world setting. Educational Impact : Positioned at an institution focused on medical education and research, the H3 Health Cube serves as a tool for students, healthcare professionals, and prospective clients to explore the future of telehealth.





: Positioned at an institution focused on medical education and research, the H3 Health Cube serves as a tool for students, healthcare professionals, and prospective clients to explore the future of telehealth. Strategic Demonstration: This initiative underscores UniDoc's commitment to improving healthcare, providing a platform for firsthand experience of the Health Cube's efficiency and effectiveness.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre stated, "With the interest in Italy for eHealth, including the 14 cubes that we recently received orders for, the University of Rome was an ideal place to showcase the H3 Health Cube. This demonstration model at the University of Rome not only signifies our outreach but also reinforces our commitment to enhancing healthcare through innovation."

Visit by Canadian Official

On May 29, 2024, Dr. Simone Grassi, Commercial Delegate and Trade Commissioner of the Consulate of Canada to Milan, visited the Health Cube demonstration facility at the invitation of UniDoc President Dr. Antonio Baldassarre. Held at the Pharmaceutical Industry Campus in Rome, the event showcased the Health Cube to public and private operators, offering a practical experience of its system.

Dr. Grassi witnessed a live demonstration, including real-time measurements of patients' vital signs and remote control by a physician. The positive feedback underscored the achievements of UniDoc Health, a Vancouver-based Canadian company.

Executives from partner company UniCheck Srl, including CEO Ing. Roberto Moro and Head of Institutional Relations Dr. Antonio Esibizione, highlighted UniDoc's initiatives in the European market. Their goal is to advance healthcare through telemedicine and the innovative solutions provided by the Health Cube.

UniDoc invites all interested parties to learn more about the H3 Health Cube, schedule a demonstration, or explore its potential for their healthcare needs by contacting [email protected].

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the educational impact of the H3 Health Cube for students and the ability of the Company to enhance healthcare through innovation.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2023 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

