UniDoc Health Corp.: A Year of Progress and Innovative Partnerships

- Advancements Set Stage for Future Growth and Enhanced AI eHealth Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, April 11, 2024 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, proudly presents its corporate update, reflecting a year of growth and strategic achievements. UniDoc, dedicated to advancing healthcare access through technology, is transitioning from its development phase to a commercialization phase, marking a new era of growth and innovation.

Key Takeaways:

Integration of AI technology through a partnership with DocBox Inc., enhancing eHealth capabilities.





Strategic OEM Agreement with HP Inc. to integrate and sell HP products globally, expanding UniDoc's reach and product offerings.





Agreement with MediOrbis, LLC to access a global network of primary care and specialty physicians.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassare shares his excitement, "Last year was a pivotal period for UniDoc, filled with positive developments that have propelled us from the development phase into commercialization. We've never been more excited about the future. The integration of DocBox's AI into our advanced eHealth platform and our strategic partnerships with industry leaders like HP and MediOrbis are advancing the way healthcare is accessed and delivered."

The collaboration with Texas-based DocBox Inc. has led to the integration of their TriAge Assistant, a leading Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) platform for remote, real-time clinical monitoring. This integration elevates UniDoc's diagnostics and communications capabilities, providing advanced connectivity and productivity between doctors, clinicians, and patients. The UniDoc platform, now enhanced with predictive algorithms and AI, is aiming to transform eHealth service delivery, improving access to high-quality care.

Further solidifying its position in the industry, UniDoc entered into a milestone OEM agreement with HP Inc. on February 28, 2024. This agreement allows for the integration of HP products into UniDoc's H3 Health Cube and Virtual Care Solutions Model (VCSM), with global sales and distribution through HP's extensive network. This partnership aligns with UniDoc's goal of offering unique and accessible healthcare solutions worldwide.

Moreover, the reseller agreement with MediOrbis, a leading digital health company, enables UniDoc to offer an extensive network of specialty physicians. This collaboration is a significant step towards providing comprehensive, AI-enhanced eHealth care and improving patient outcomes across various locations and demographics.

UniDoc's VCSM kiosks, in collaboration with MediOrbis, offer a suite of services including Virtual Primary Care, Integrated Specialty Care, Chronic Disease Management, and more. This alliance is a testament to UniDoc's commitment to delivering accessible, efficient, and high-quality healthcare solutions, no matter the location.

As UniDoc Health Corp. continues its journey, the company invites stakeholders and interested parties to engage, ask questions, and stay informed through its website, www.unidoctor.com, and social media channels.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

