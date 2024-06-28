UniDoc Health and Aliano Municipality Announce Upcoming Installation of H3 Health Cube

-- Enhancing Rural Healthcare Access with AI eHealth Solutions

VANCOUVER, BC, June 28, 2024 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is excited to work with the Municipality of Aliano (Matera) to install an H3 Health Cube at the Territorial Health Center. This initiative, driven by Mayor Luigi De Lorenzo, aims to enhance primary healthcare services for Aliano's citizens.

Key Highlights:

The Health Cube center will deliver essential healthcare services directly in Aliano.

Advanced eHealth AI and connected medical instrument technologies intended to reduce the need for long-distance travel.

Continuous health monitoring and remote consultations will be accessible to the community.

Mayor Luigi De Lorenzo stated, "Focusing particularly on the distances to regional hospitals and the challenges our community faces, especially to better support the fundamental activities of general practitioners, I would like to present the innovative solution of the Health Cube territorial health center by Unidoc Health from Canada. This will represent a step forward to improve territorial healthcare assistance for Aliano and its surrounding areas."

The purchase of the AI equipped H3 Health Cube was previously announced as part of the Italian Government's designation of UniDoc Health as their preferred eHealth solution for rural communities.

The geographical challenges of Aliano, with its distant regional hospitals, create significant barriers for accessing timely medical care. The nearest hospitals, such as Madonna delle Grazie Hospital in Matera (113 km away) and Giovanni Paolo II Hospital in Policoro (65 km away), are difficult to reach, especially for those requiring frequent or urgent care. The Health Cube center addresses some of these challenges by providing a range of diagnostic, monitoring, and care services locally.

Equipped with telemedicine technologies and advanced medical devices, the Health Cube is designed to offer accurate diagnoses, remote specialist consultations, and continuous health monitoring. These services are crucial for managing chronic diseases and providing immediate diagnostic tests. Additionally, personalized prevention programs and regular health condition monitoring will help detect anomalies early and ensure timely intervention.

By organizing continuous care and facilitating remote monitoring by doctors, the Health Cube center will streamline healthcare services in Aliano. In cases of serious conditions, the center will direct patients to the appropriate hospital departments, ensuring a faster and more efficient care pathway. This initiative is expected to help alleviate the travel burdens associated with disease prevention, monitoring, and post-hospitalization care.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre commented, "This collaboration with the Municipality of Aliano is a step forward in bringing advanced healthcare solutions to underserved areas. The installation of our Health Cube is designed to improve healthcare accessibility and efficiency for the local population. We are aiming to have the Health Cube onsite and installed before the end of this year."

In addition, further to the Company's news release on May 21, 2024, the Company has exercised its option to extend its engagement with Rumble Strip Media Inc. ("Rumble") to provide certain social media, marketing, and consulting services to UniDoc (the "Services") for an additional period of three months beginning on June 27, 2024. The Services may include investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In connection with the extension, the Company has agreed to pay Rumble an additional US$500,000 plus applicable taxes. Rumble and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Rumble do not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company. Rumble Strip Media Inc. (Address: #893 250-997 Seymour St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1; Email: [email protected]) is a Vancouver-based media and consulting firm.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received total proceeds of approximately $1,245,000 from the exercise of share purchase warrants since May 21, 2024. The warrants were issued in connection with a private placement completed on March 31, 2021.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the benefits the H3 Health Cube can provide to the municipality of Aliano and surrounding areas, the capabilities of the H3 Health Cube, the timing of the installation of the H3 Health Cube in Aliano, and the Services to be provided by Rumble and the timing thereof.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2023 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

For further information, please contact: UniDoc Investor Relations, Tel: +1 778.383.6731, Email: [email protected]; Matt Chatterton, Director, Tel: +1 778.613.2082, Email: [email protected]; Media Inquiries [email protected]