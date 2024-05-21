UniDoc H3 Cube Designated as the Preferred Equipment for eHealth by Italian Government

-- Initial order placed by Municipality of Aliano

VANCOUVER, BC, May 21, 2024 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is excited to announce, through its partnership with UniCheck SRL, that it has been awarded as the preferred supplier for eHealth technologies in the Basilicata region of Italy. An initial H3 Health Cube will be supplied to the Municipality of Aliano.

Key Takeaway:

UniDoc, through UniCheck SRL, will supply eHealth booths to rural communities, starting with Aliano mid summer.





This initiative is part of a national Italian effort to enhance the quality of life and healthcare accessibility in underserved areas of Italy .





. UniCheck SRL is now recognized as an approved supplier for all municipalities within the region.





Additional Italian regions will be releasing similar tenders in the coming months. UniDoc and Unicheck SRL intend to participate in these tenders.

Antonio Baldassarre, CEO of UniDoc, comments, "We have been working on this project with UniCheck SRL ever since the Italian government announced this initiative. We're pleased with the first order from Aliano and are in active discussions with many other municipalities to extend our eHealth solutions further. This project not only aligns with our mission to enhance healthcare accessibility but also boosts our market presence in Italy."

The partnership comes in response to Italy's National Strategy for Inner Areas (SNAI), which aims to revitalize rural regions by enhancing essential services. Under the Program for the Development of Rural Regions – For the Supply of Diagnostic and Care Telehealth Units, Basilicata is the first of twenty regions in Italy to award tenders for the municipalities in their area of responsibility.

The "Diagnostic and curative unit of medical tele-assistance" project for the Municipality of Aliano, designed by Eng. Anna Celano and funded with €97,712, embodies this effort. The eHealth booths, equipped to deliver comprehensive medical services remotely, will tackle the challenges faced by aging and decreasing populations in these areas. For further details on the award, see the Italian government announcement at https://cuctursi.acquistitelematici.it/tender-esiti/dettaglio/784.

Following the successful implementation in Aliano, we believe UniCheck SRL's status as a preferred supplier will underscore the potential for further expansion across Italy's rural municipalities. This deployment not only aims to bring state-of-the-art healthcare solutions to areas in need but also supports the local and national objectives to improve living conditions and counter demographic decline.

The initiative also stands as a testament to UniDoc's commitment to international growth and we believe will demonstrate its capability to deliver high-quality, impactful eHealth solutions. By integrating advanced technology with local care requirements, UniDoc and UniCheck SRL are aiming to improve the healthcare landscape in Italy's underserved areas.

In addition, further to the Company's news releases of February 21, 2024 and March 27, 2024, the Company has exercised its option to extend its engagement with Rumble Strip Media Inc. ("Rumble") to provide certain social media, marketing, and consulting services to UniDoc (the "Services") for an additional period of three months beginning on May 21, 2024. The Services may include investor relations activities within the meaning of applicable securities laws and the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange. In connection with the extension, the Company has agreed to pay Rumble an additional US$500,000 plus applicable taxes. Rumble and its principals are arm's length to the Company and, to the knowledge of the Company, Rumble do not own, control, or direct any securities of the Company. Rumble Strip Media Inc. (Address: #893 250-997 Seymour St, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6B 3M1; Email: [email protected]) is a Vancouver-based media and consulting firm.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has received total proceeds of $1,560,839 from the exercise of share purchase warrants over approximately the past year. The warrants were issued in connection with a private placement completed on March 31, 2021.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director

UniDoc Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the delivery of an H3 Health Cube to Aliano, the expansion of the Company's services to other municipalities in the Basilicata region of Italy, the Company's or UniCheck SRL's participation in additional tenders to become a preferred supplier of eHealth technologies in other regions of Italy, the ability of the Company's products to improve healthcare in Italy, and the services to be provided by Rumble.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2023 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

