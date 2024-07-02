UniDoc Advances Healthcare with H3 Health Cube

Merging Doctor Visits, Telemedicine, and AI for Comprehensive eHealth

VANCOUVER, BC, July 2, 2024 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, proudly announces an update on the H3 Health Cube, a comprehensive eHealth platform integrating telemedicine, artificial intelligence (AI), and a complete in-clinic experience with remote doctors.

Key Takeaways:

Innovative eHealth Solution : UniDoc's H3 Health Cube combines telemedicine, AI, and a doctor's office into a comprehensive eHealth solution.





: UniDoc's H3 Health Cube combines telemedicine, AI, and a doctor's office into a comprehensive eHealth solution. Bridging Healthcare Gaps : Addressing the critical need for primary care with over 100 million Americans lacking access, UniDoc helps to pave the way for accessible healthcare.





: Addressing the critical need for primary care with over 100 million Americans lacking access, UniDoc helps to pave the way for accessible healthcare. Validated by Industry Success: Backstopped by the achievements of telehealth and AI healthcare pioneers like Teladoc Health and Forward, UniDoc steps forward with confidence.

"We're not just changing how people access healthcare; we're aiming to transform the very nature of patient care," says UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassarre. "The H3 Health Cube is the culmination of our commitment to delivering advanced, accessible, and efficient healthcare solutions. We believe it could be a solution for millions of people."

In an era where the National Association of Community Health Centers reports over 100 million Americans without access to a primary care physician, UniDoc's H3 Health Cube emerges as an opportunity. This innovative platform melds the convenience of telehealth with the depth of traditional medical consultations, offering a comprehensive doctor's office environment where the physician is remote yet intimately connected through advanced technology.

The success stories of industry giants like Teladoc Health, Inc. (market cap $1.6B USD) and Forward (valued at over $1B USD during Series D raise) demonstrate the efficacy and growing acceptance of telehealth and AI in healthcare. UniDoc's H3 Health Cube is poised to join this virtual care market and provide comprehensive medical treatment under the overwatch of experienced physicians, assisted by state-of-the-art AI.

With initial purchase orders recently announced (Aiutamoli a Vivere Foundation, Municipality of Aliano, HP Inc.), UniDoc has started to execute on its path to commercialization. The H3 Health Cube offers a full doctor's office experience, replete with medical instruments and diagnostic tools, managed by remote doctors. This innovative approach helps to overcome some of the challenges of diagnosing over simple video calls, providing a more accurate and efficient healthcare experience.

UniDoc's H3 Health Cube aims to combine the best from different forms of healthcare: the expertise of trained medical professionals, the reach and accessibility of telemedicine, and the precision of AI-driven diagnostics and treatment plans. It's an inventive solution for a world in dire need of healthcare innovation.

UniDoc is dedicated to making quality healthcare accessible for everyone, breaking down barriers and opening new doors in the world of eHealth. For more information about UniDoc and the H3 Health Cube, visit our website at www.unidoctor.com.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTCQB: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the potential features and capabilities of the H3 Health Cube system, the Company's path to the commercialization of the H3 Health Cube, and the ability of the Company's products to improve access to health care.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to secure financing on reasonable terms or at all; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2023 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information.

Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

