UniDoc Accesses Physician Network and AI patient intake technology via MediOrbis Agreement

--Top tier specialty physicians, services, and features with 24/7 access

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF) ("UniDoc," or the "Company"), an innovator in the eHealth sector, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a reseller agreement (the "Agreement") with MediOrbis, LLC ("MediOrbis") to act as a representative in the provisioning of specialty physicians for a range of eHealth services.

Key Takeaways:

UniDoc clients have option to access comprehensive, whole person eHealth care physician network

Proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) digital intake generates professional clinical insights for physicians

AI intake triage aids in directing patients to most appropriate health care practitioners for their concerns

MediOrbis is a physician–founded digital health company that provides innovative care solutions to patients. MediOrbis will provide UniDoc with dedicated integrated access to its sophisticated technology platform to help reduce the barriers of traditional medicine and by extending the reach of cost–effective specialty programs and chronic disease management. The service combines AI-powered software with an independent partner network of specialty physicians delivering expert telemedicine services in virtually any field of medicine to meet the needs of providers, payers, healthcare systems and patients.

UniDoc CEO Antonio Baldassare notes, "The MediOrbis physician network provides global healthcare access integrated seamlessly with our Virtual Care Solutions Model ("VCSM") kiosks. The VCSM was designed as a proprietary customizable and comprehensive eHealth solution developed to integrate a range of physical products, web-based services, and AI analytical tools. Today, our system grows through access to MediOrbis' growing network of healthcare providers. With this agreement we aim to link underserved individuals and communities via pharmacies and public facilities for timely, cost-effective healthcare solutions to those in need regardless of their location."

UniDoc's VCSM kiosks in collaboration with MediOrbis, will offer services such as, Virtual Primary Care, Integrated Specialty Care, Chronic Disease Management, Medical Weight Loss, Expert Medical Opinion, and On Demand Urgent Care. The system features on-demand physician messaging, top tier medical professionals, global coverage, phone/video/text encounters, health & wellness modules, behavioural and mental health, transparent real time reporting, demonstrated cost effectiveness, digital self-assessment, and health risk assessment.

"We have seen consistent company data that shows MediOrbis has achieved over 98% resolution rates with over 95% satisfaction while averaging less than an 8-minute response time," notes UniDoc's Baldassare, who adds," Who wouldn't want service like that? We are delighted to have been able to achieve this exciting arrangement and look forward to continuing to build our business proposition and deploying our flagship H3 Health Cube to as many locations as possible in 2024. I believe we have an end-to-end telehealth solution which is capable of generating great value for our business and shareholders."

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Sincerely,

~Antonio Baldassarre~

Antonio Baldassarre

CEO, President & Director UniDoc

Health Corp.

About UniDoc Health Corp. (CSE: UDOC) (FRA: L7T) (OTC: UDOCF)

UniDoc is developing an eHealth solution which is being designed as a self-contained remote virtual clinic within a private kiosk for patients to undergo full consultations as if they were present in a physician's office. eHealth opens the doors to a large segment of the population challenged by access, experience or understanding of online computer technology. It is the Company's belief that physical accessibility is the key to its business proposition. UniDoc is dedicated to unlocking shareholder value by delivering an excellent product and sophisticated commercial network within an expedited timeframe. The UniDoc team encourages engagement, questions, and interest, so please stay in touch and invite anyone who might be interested in our story to visit our website at www.unidoctor.com and signup to receive the latest information with updates on our activities, events and progress.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent that they are not historical fact, may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include financial and other projections, as well as statements regarding future plans, objectives, or economic performance, or the assumption underlying any of the foregoing. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terms such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "will be", "likely", "except", "anticipate", "believe", "intend", "plan", "forecast", "project", "estimate", "outlook", or the negative thereof or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Examples of such statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the services to be provided by MediOrbis under the reseller agreement, the integration of the MediOrbis physician network with the VCSM kiosks, the deployment of H3 Health Cubes in 2024, and that the Company's telehealth solution may generate value for the business and shareholders.

Forward-looking information is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis, and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. The material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking information contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, key personnel and qualified employees continuing their involvement with the Company; the Company's ability to secure additional financing on reasonable terms; the competitive conditions of the industries in which the Company operates; and laws and any amendments thereto applicable to the Company.

Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information, including, without limitation, risks relating to the future business plans of the Company; risks that the Company will not be able to retain its key personnel; risks that the Company will not be able to successfully develop and commercialize VCSM kiosks for delivery to the Partner or develop and commercialize the VCSM at all; risks that the Company will not be able to produce or secure sufficient manufacturing capability to produce the quantity of VCSM kiosks requested by the Partner under the Agreement; risks that the site studies of the VCSM kiosk by the Partner will not be satisfactory to the Partner; risks that current and any future global supply chain issues will delay the development of the VCSM kiosks and ultimately the delivery of the VCSM kiosks to the Partner under the Agreement; risks that the Company and/or the Partner will not be able to secure required financing on reasonable terms or at all; geopolitical risks; as well as all of the other risks as described in the Company's annual management discussion and analysis dated July 31, 2023 under the heading "Risks Factors." Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking information. Further, any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company's management to predict all such factors and to assess in advance the impact of each such factor on the Company's business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking information to reflect information or events after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law, including securities laws.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information: UniDoc Investor Relations, Tel: +1 778.383.6731, Email: [email protected]; Matt Chatterton, Director, Tel: +1 778.613.2082, Email: [email protected]; Media Inquiries [email protected]