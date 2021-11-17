Unicore Communications GNSS Hardware available through Rx Networks

Unicore Communications GNSS Hardware now available through Rx Networks. Tweet this

Rx Networks is a key supplier of high accuracy services and assistance data to a growing list of GNSS hardware manufacturers. As high precision GNSS becomes ubiquitous, those seeking precise positioning solutions can now have Unicore GNSS Hardware enlightened with Rx Networks data services.

Cameron Baird, Head of Business Development, Hardware Sales, says "Unicore GNSS hardware has shown to have outstanding positioning performance and I am excited to see the democratization of inexpensive High Precision GNSS Hardware with Rx Networks' TruePoint.io PPP-RTK correction services."

Contact us for more details on how Rx Networks can satisfy your hardware needs.

Rx Networks provides reliable, timely, and relevant location information that strengthens the connection between people, devices, and businesses by improving the GNSS experience and creating enhanced opportunities for next-generation products and services.

Leading semiconductor vendors, device manufacturers and network operators have relied on Rx Networks for their GNSS correction needs since 2006. Today, billions of devices access Rx Networks' GNSS data services to establish smart and reliable positioning, every day.

Location. Enlightened.™

SOURCE Rx Networks Inc.

For further information: John Carley, VP of Sales and Marketing, [email protected], +1.604.699.6172