UNIBIRD Launches N200M Visual Navigation Module for GPS-Denied Environments

DUBAI, UAE, March 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Following the successful launch of the world's first mass-produced N200 VIO navigation module at a price of USD 399, UNIBIRD has officially introduced its upgraded solution--the N200M Visual Navigation Module (VIO). Designed for environments where GPS signals are unavailable or unreliable, the N200M uses AI-based visual navigation for precise positioning and self-localization. It delivers significant improvements in size, weight, accuracy, and environmental adaptability, ensuring stable and reliable drone operations even in complex operational environments.

N200M VIO Navigation Module

Key Performance Improvements

43% smaller: 92 × 62 × 37.3 mm, improving compatibility.

92 × 62 × 37.3 mm, improving compatibility. 54% lighter: Only 128 g, reducing payload and extending flight endurance.

Only 128 g, reducing payload and extending flight endurance. 300% accuracy improvement: Continuous positioning error within 2%, representing a major improvement over the previous generation

Price remains $399--about one-twentieth the cost of traditional fiber-optic inertial systems--with plug-and-play compatibility for PX4 and APM controllers.

Stable Navigation Without GPS

The N200M Visual Navigation Module is designed to deliver enhanced performance compared with existing visual navigation solutions.

Operating altitude: Up to 200 meters (656 ft), four times higher than the 46-meter (150-foot) limitation of many current systems.

Up to 200 meters (656 ft), four times higher than the 46-meter (150-foot) limitation of many current systems. Maximum speed: 15 m/s (54 km/h) with stable localization

15 m/s (54 km/h) with stable localization Low latency: 30 Hz output with latency as low as 28 ms

In many operational environments, drones can lose positioning capability when GPS signals are jammed, obstructed, or unavailable. By tightly coupling vision, laser ranging, and IMU data with adaptive feature-tracking algorithms, the N200M maintains 2% positioning accuracy even in low-texture environments, during high-speed flight at up to 15–20 m/s, or under strong electromagnetic interference and GPS spoofing.

No Preloaded Maps Required

The N200M leverages SLAM (Simultaneous Localization and Mapping), combining vision, IMU, and LiDAR data to perceive its surroundings and track position and orientation in real time. Even in unknown, complex, or GPS-denied environments, it enables drones to navigate stably, reliably, and autonomously.

Effortless Deployment: Rapid Integration, Plug and Play

The module follows the MAVLink standard protocol and connects directly to PX4 or APM flight controllers. Integration takes only a few minutes, requiring minimal PID tuning before the system is ready for operation.

About UNIBIRD

Headquartered in Dubai, UNIBIRD.ai combines Asia-Pacific R&D and manufacturing expertise to deliver high-performance, accessible AI modules. The N200M VIO Visual Navigation Module is now available for large-scale commercial orders, enabling a wide range of drones to execute precise autonomous missions in demanding GPS-denied environments.

Contact:

WeChat：13205082363

[email protected]

SOURCE UNIBIRD