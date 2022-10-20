BOUCHERVILLE, QC, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) will release results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2022, ended September 30, 2022, on Friday, November 4, 2022 before the markets open. Management will host a conference call to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 AM Eastern Time.

To participate in the conference by phone:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (888) 390-0549 Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (416) 764-8682

A recording of the conference call will be available from 11:30 AM Eastern Time on November 4, 2022, until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on December 4, 2022.

To access the replay of the conference:

Phone number: 1 (888) 390-0541 Passcode: 837559#

To access the live audio webcast:

Visit Uni-Select's website at UNS Q3 2022 Conference Webcast. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.

The conference call and presentation of the webcast will also be archived on the Corporation's website at https://www.uniselect.com/en/investors/events-presentations.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

With over 5,200 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol UNS.

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 95 company-operated stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 145 automotive refinish company-operated stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually.

In the U.K., Uni-Select, through GSF Car Parts, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 20,000 customer accounts with a network of over 175 company-operated stores. www.uniselect.com

