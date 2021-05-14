BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) announces that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by Uni-Select at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held by virtual meeting on May 13, 2021 ("Meeting"), including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld # % # % Michelle Cormier 29,053,491 95.97 1,219,990 4.03 Martin Garand 29,126,151 96.21 1,147,330 3.79 Stéphane Gonthier 29,088,477 96.09 1,185,004 3.91 Matthew B. Kunica 29,096,718 96.11 1,176,763 3.89 Chantel E. Lenard 29,095,576 96.11 1,177,905 3.89 Brian McManus 30,231,366 99.86 42,115 0.14 Frederick J. Mifflin 29,070,233 96.03 1,203,248 3.97 Pierre A. Raymond 29,069,367 96.02 1,204,114 3.98 David G. Samuel 29,088,443 96.09 1,185,038 3.91 Brent Windom 30,221,092 99.83 52,389 0.17

Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com).

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

With over 4,800 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (UNS).

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 75 company-operated stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 145 automotive refinish company-operated stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually.

In the U.K. and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 20,000 customer accounts with a network of over 170 company-operated stores. www.uniselect.com

