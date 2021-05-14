Uni-Select Inc. announces voting results on election of directors Français
May 14, 2021, 13:05 ET
BOUCHERVILLE, QC, May 14, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) announces that shareholders voted in favour of all items of business put forth by Uni-Select at the Annual Meeting of Shareholders held by virtual meeting on May 13, 2021 ("Meeting"), including the election of the Directors by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders present or represented by proxy. Detailed voting results on the election of directors are as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
#
|
%
|
#
|
%
|
Michelle Cormier
|
29,053,491
|
95.97
|
1,219,990
|
4.03
|
Martin Garand
|
29,126,151
|
96.21
|
1,147,330
|
3.79
|
Stéphane Gonthier
|
29,088,477
|
96.09
|
1,185,004
|
3.91
|
Matthew B. Kunica
|
29,096,718
|
96.11
|
1,176,763
|
3.89
|
Chantel E. Lenard
|
29,095,576
|
96.11
|
1,177,905
|
3.89
|
Brian McManus
|
30,231,366
|
99.86
|
42,115
|
0.14
|
Frederick J. Mifflin
|
29,070,233
|
96.03
|
1,203,248
|
3.97
|
Pierre A. Raymond
|
29,069,367
|
96.02
|
1,204,114
|
3.98
|
David G. Samuel
|
29,088,443
|
96.09
|
1,185,038
|
3.91
|
Brent Windom
|
30,221,092
|
99.83
|
52,389
|
0.17
Results on all matters voted at the Meeting are available on SEDAR's website (www.sedar.com).
ABOUT UNI-SELECT
With over 4,800 employees in Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial coatings and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the U.K. Uni-Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (UNS).
In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops and more than 4,000 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners and automotive refinish banners. Its national network includes over 1,000 independent customer locations and more than 75 company-operated stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® and FINISHMASTER® store banner programs.
In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 145 automotive refinish company-operated stores under the FINISHMASTER® banner, which supports over 30,000 customers annually.
In the U.K. and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a major distributor of automotive parts supporting over 20,000 customer accounts with a network of over 170 company-operated stores. www.uniselect.com
SOURCE Uni-Select Inc.
For further information: Pierre Boucher, CPA, CMA, Jennifer McCaughey, CFA, MaisonBrison Communications, Tel.: (514) 731-0000, [email protected], [email protected], [email protected]
Share this article