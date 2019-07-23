Uni-Select Inc. - 2019 Second Quarter Results Conference Webcast

BOUCHERVILLE, QC, July 23, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Uni-Select Inc. (TSX: UNS) will hold a conference call between Management and financial analysts to discuss its 2019 second quarter results. The conference call will be held on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 8:00 AM Eastern and can be accessed by phone and webcast.

To participate in the conference by phone:

Participant Toll-Free Dial-In Number: 1 (866) 865-3087



Participant International Dial-In Number: 1 (647) 427-7452



A recording of the conference call will be available from 11:00 AM Eastern on August 7, 2019, until

11:59 PM on September 7, 2019.



To access the replay of the conference:





Phone number: 1 (855) 859-2056



Passcode: 8696021

To access the live audio webcast:

Visit Uni-Select's website at UNS Q2 2019 Conference Webcast. Listeners should allow ample time to access the webcast and supporting slides.

The conference call and presentation of the webcast will also be archived on the Corporation's website at https://www.uniselect.com/en/investors/events-presentations.

ABOUT UNI-SELECT

Uni-Select is a leader in the distribution of automotive refinish and industrial paint and related products in North America, as well as a leader in the automotive aftermarket parts business in Canada and in the UK. Uni Select is headquartered in Boucherville, Québec, Canada, and its shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) under the symbol UNS.

In Canada, Uni-Select supports over 16,000 automotive repair and collision repair shops through a growing national network of more than 1,100 independent customers and over 70 company-owned stores, many of which operate under the Uni-Select BUMPER TO BUMPER®, AUTO PARTS PLUS® AND FINISHMASTER® store banner programs. It also supports over 3,900 shops through its automotive repair/installer shop banners, as well as through its automotive refinish banners.

In the United States, Uni-Select, through its wholly-owned subsidiary FinishMaster, Inc., operates a national network of over 190 automotive refinish company-owned stores under the FINISHMASTER banner which services a network of over 30,000 customers annually, of which it is the primary supplier to over 6,800 collision repair centre customers.

In the UK and Ireland, Uni-Select, through its Parts Alliance group of subsidiaries, is a leading distributor of automotive parts supporting over 23,000 customer accounts with a network of over 180 company-owned stores.

