Premier Parks, North America's Largest Independent Operator of Parks and Visitor Attractions, Acquires the Operations on June 2, 2022

SAINT-GABRIEL-DE-VALCARTIER, QC, June 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Active in the organization for close to 15 years, Calypso-Valcartier Group President and COO, Sylvain Lauzon, is set to lead Eastern Canada's largest leisure destination into a new era of unforgettable experiences as the iconic resort company welcomes a new property owner – EPR Properties, and new management – Premier Parks, LLC. The company will continue to be led by Lauzon with the added benefit of industry experts bringing more than 250 combined years of theme and water park experience to the well-loved resort destination.

"We are truly thrilled to be joining Premier Parks, leveraging the company's substantial expertise to continue our history of growth and unparalleled guest experiences," said Lauzon. "There is simply no other group in our industry that has more experience designing, building and operating visitor attractions. We look forward to working together to grow our parks and continue to offer unforgettable memories for our visitors."

Premier Parks has no plans to make organizational changes and are committed to work together to ensure continuity of business activities. Local jobs have been secured and each park's distinct flavor will be featured as a strong sales attraction in its specific market.

"This is a very exciting time to welcome Village Vacances Valcartier and Calypso to our family of parks," said Premier Parks CEO, Kieran Burke. "Quebec is a very special market and we are committed to honor the Drouin family legacy, not change the essence of what has been built here and loved by so many in Eastern Canada. We have great respect and confidence in the current management teams and in the leadership of Sylvain Lauzon."

After an amazing business success story, the Drouin family has made a difficult decision. While they will no longer be involved, they are extremely confident in the leadership and excited by the new opportunities now available for Calypso-Valcartier Group. They are convinced that this transition is the best option to ensure the future of the parks, their employees, the local community, and the attractions.

Calypso-Valcartier Group, now part of the Premier Parks family includes:

Calypso Waterpark - Canada's largest water park features 35 water rides and slides including the tallest water slide tower in Canada , two immersive themed rivers, and the largest wave pool in Canada , located 35 kilometers east of Ottawa in Limoges, Ontario .





Located in , this dynamic tourist and leisure complex includes a wide range of overnight accommodations, the largest winter playground in and two water parks. Just 20 minutes north of , Village Vacances Valcartier offers full-time fun 365 days a year. Hotel Valcartier , a premium four-star resort hotel with 153 rooms, group meeting space, multiple-themed dining experiences and retail shops, and the upscale Aroma Spa, offering a thermal experience and complete personal care;

Bora Parc , a huge 102,000-square-foot indoor Polynesian-themed water park with 14 water slides, a large family pool, immersive adventure river, double wave surf machine and warm 86 degrees water all year round;

Valcartier Outdoor Water Park , with 35 water slides, 100 water games, two themed rivers and a gigantic wave pool;

Hôtel de Glace , the famous ice hotel welcomes more than 100,000 winter visitors each year, with charming artisan inspired themed suites, a grand hall, a chilling ice bar and the breathtaking chapel;

Valcartier Winter Playground , the largest winter slide complex in North America , features 35 thrilling snow tube slides, the Himalaya high-speed slope, Mont Avalanche with unique snow rafting, and Everest, with 110 feet drop that is the steepest, highest acceleration slide in the country; and

Camping Valcartier , located in a beautiful natural wooded area near the hotel and water park, offers over 600 sites for tents, trailers and RVs.

About Valcartier-Calypso Group

Valcartier-Calypso Group operates Calypso, an outdoor water park located in Limoges, Ontario, and Village Vacances Valcartier, an all-inclusive resort located in Saint-Gabriel-de-Valcartier, 20 minutes from Quebec City. Village Vacances Valcartier includes the Hôtel Valcartier, a four-star hotel with 153 rooms, the Aroma Spa, offering a thermal experience and complete personal care, the Bora Parc a huge indoor water park displaying 86 degrees all year round, the famous Hôtel de Glace, an ephemeral structure unique in North America, an outdoor water park, as well as the largest winter playground in North America. Groupe Calypso Valcartier offers entertainment for the whole family, 365 days a year.

About Premier Parks, LLC:

Premier Parks, LLC owns, operates and manages theme parks, water parks, accommodations and multi-use venues throughout the US and Canada. As North America's largest independent operator of visitor attractions and experiences, Premier Parks leverages more than 250 years of combined experience to improve financial performance and profit.

Premier Parks' current portfolio of thirteen diverse properties includes Wet 'n' Wild water parks in Toronto and Hawaii; Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier; City Museum in St. Louis; Elitch Gardens Theme & Water Park in Denver; Wild Waves Theme & Water Park in Seattle; Nashville Shores Lakeside Resort; Ocean Breeze Waterpark in Virginia Beach; Hawaiian Falls The Colony and Garland water parks in Dallas; Magic Springs Theme & Water Park in Hot Springs; Island H2O Water Park in Orlando and Rapids Water Park in West Palm Beach.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money. We have nearly $6.5 billion in total investments across 44 states. We adhere to rigorous underwriting and investing criteria centered on key industry, property and tenant level cash flow standards. We believe our focused approach provides a competitive advantage and the potential for stable and attractive returns. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

