Unclaimed prizes - Loto-Québec is looking for four millionaires, including the winner of a $1 million prize that will expire soon!

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 24, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Loto-Québec is asking for the media's help in finding four millionaires who have yet to claim their prize several months after the draws, including the winner of a prize that will expire soon. The lucky tickets were purchased in the Laurentides region, the regional county municipality of La Haute-Yamaska, Gatineau and Terrebonne.

In addition, a $500,000 prize and two prizes of $250,000 or more have yet to be claimed. One of them is also set to expire. The winning tickets were purchased in Québec City, Lévis and the regional county municipality of Joliette.

The full list of unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more can be accessed online at any time in the Lotteries section at lotoquebec.com.

Detailed information on the above unclaimed prizes:

$1,000,000 — Extra Administrative region: Laurentides Draw date: July 24, 2019 Prize category: 7/7

Winning selection: 5823177 Claim deadline: July 23, 2020 $1,000,000 — Lotto 6/49 Administrative region: Montérégie (regional county municipality of La Haute-Yamaska) Draw date: June 1, 2019 Prize category: Guaranteed prize

Winning selection: 71677198-01 Claim deadline: May 31, 2020 $1,000,000 — Québec Max Administrative region: Outaouais (Gatineau) Draw date: July 5, 2019 Prize category: Guaranteed prize

Winning selection: 02 09 10 16 25 29 49

Claim deadline: July 4, 2020 $1,000,000 — Lotto Max Administrative region: Lanaudière (Terrebonne) Draw date: October 26, 2018 Prize category: Maxmillions

Winning selection: 02 04 12 24 28 44 47

Claim deadline: October 26, 2019 $500,000 — Lotto Max Administrative region: Capitale-Nationale (Québec City) Draw date: November 30, 2018 Prize category: Maxmillions (shared) Winning selection: 22 35 38 41 42 43 44 Claim deadline: November 30, 2019 $333,333.40 — Lotto Max Administrative region: Chaudière-Appalaches (Lévis) Draw date: October 26, 2018

Prize category: Maxmillions (shared) Winning selection: 12 15 26 32 39 40 43 Claim deadline: October 26, 2019 $250,000 — Lotto 6/49 Administrative region: Lanaudière (regional county municipality of Joliette) Draw date: December 1, 2018 Prize category: Guaranteed prize (Formule groupe ticket) Winning selection: 65811996-01 Claim deadline: December 1, 2019

Further information on unclaimed prizes

Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize.

Loto-Québec systematically informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize of $100,000 more has yet to be claimed.

more has yet to be claimed. A list of unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more is available in the Lotteries section on lotoquebec.com.

or more is available in the Lotteries section on lotoquebec.com. Press releases and social media posts on this matter may also be issued.

Any unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

