Unclaimed prizes - Loto-Québec is looking for 5 millionaires!

MONTRÉAL, Aug. 8, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Loto-Québec is looking for five winners who have yet to claim their $1 million prizes several weeks after the draws. The tickets were purchased in Gatineau, in the regional county municipality of La Haute-Yamaska, Terrebonne, the greater Longueuil area, and the regional county municipality of Brome-Missisquoi.

In addition, a $500,000 prize, as well as two prizes of $250,000 or more, have yet to be claimed. The winning tickets were purchased in Québec City, Lévis and the regional county municipality of Joliette.

The full list of unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more can be accessed anytime by visiting the Lotteries section of lotoquebec.com.

Detailed information on the above-mentioned unclaimed prizes:

$1,000,000 – Québec Max Administrative region: Outaouais (Gatineau) Draw date: July 5, 2019 Prize category: Additional selection

Winning selection: 02 09 10 16 25 29 49 Claim deadline: July 6, 2020 $1,000,000 – Lotto 6/49 Administrative region: Montérégie (regional county municipality of La Haute-Yamaska) Draw date: June 1, 2019 Prize category: Guaranteed prize

Winning selection: 71677198-01 Claim deadline: June 1, 2020 $1,000,000 – Lotto Max Administrative region: Lanaudière (Terrebonne) Draw date: October 26, 2018

Prize category: Maxmillions Winning selection: 02 04 12 24 28 44 47 Claim deadline: October 28, 2019 $1,000,000 – Lotto Max Administrative region: Montérégie (greater Longueuil area) Draw date: September 28, 2018

Prize category: Maxmillions Winning selection: 03 17 21 23 36 37 42 Claim deadline: September 30, 2019 $1,000,000 – Lotto 6/49 Administrative region: Montérégie (regional county municipality of Brome-Missisquoi) Draw date: September 12, 2018 Prize category: Guaranteed prize

Winning selection: 71803182-01

Claim deadline: September 12, 2019 $500,000 – Lotto Max Administrative region: Capitale-Nationale (Québec City) Draw date: November 30, 2018 Prize category: Maxmillions share

Winning selection: 22 35 38 41 42 43 44 Claim deadline: December 2, 2019 $333,333.40 – Lotto Max Administrative region: Chaudière-Appalaches (Lévis) Draw date: October 26, 2018 Prize category: Maxmillions share

Winning selection: 12 15 26 32 39 40 43 Claim deadline: October 28, 2019 $250,000 – Lotto 6/49 Administrative region: Lanaudière (regional county municipality of Joliette) Draw date: December 1, 2018 Prize category: Guaranteed prize (Group Play)

Winning selection: 65811996-01 Claim deadline: December 2, 2019

Further information on unclaimed prizes

Winners have 12 months following the draw to claim their prize.

Loto-Québec systematically informs lottery ticket buyers when a prize of $100,000 or more has yet to be claimed.

or more has yet to be claimed. A list of unclaimed prizes of $100,000 or more is available in the Lotteries section on lotoquebec.com.

or more is available in the Lotteries section on lotoquebec.com. Press releases and social media posts on this matter may also be issued.

Any unclaimed prizes are redistributed to players in the form of bonus prizes and special draws.

About Loto-Québec

Loto-Québec's mission is to responsibly and efficiently manage games of chance in a controlled and measured fashion, in the interest of all Quebecers. Entertainment is at the heart of its activities. Between January 1 and August 5, 2019, Loto-Québec has paid out 51 prizes of $1,000,000 or more, producing 53 millionaires. The Gagnant à vie and Grande Vie lotteries have provided 15 lucky winners with a lifetime annuity. Winners of large prizes are listed on the Winners page of the Lotteries website.

