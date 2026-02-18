Ultrassure Selected by Millennium Insurance to Deploy Contract Intelligence AI for Insurance Operations

Insurer deploys Ultrassure's platform to transform unstructured policy, program and treaty language into structured, queryable data, strengthening contract governance, compliance, and operational efficiency.

TORONTO, Feb. 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Ultrassure announced today that it has been selected by Millennium Insurance to deploy its contract intelligence platform across the insurer's operations. The engagement introduces AI-supported tools into core workflows, helping underwriting, claims, and legal teams navigate complex agreements with greater precision, consistency, and speed.

Through this collaboration, Ultrassure is working with Millennium to modernize how contract data is managed and accessed. The platform enables teams to query policies and key partner contracts as structured data, supporting decision-making with a more unified and traceable view of obligations, exclusions, and coverage terms.

The deployment spans Millennium's diverse book of business and is designed to integrate directly into existing workflows. By improving how policy and contract language is tracked and surfaced, the collaboration aims to strengthen operational efficiency while reinforcing the audit trails important to Millennium's internal governance standards.

"In today's market, having timely access to the intelligence within our contracts is critical," said Hafeez Kassam, President at Millennium Insurance. "We chose Ultrassure because we see a real opportunity to validate coverage intent and manage obligations more efficiently than traditional processes allow."

"The insurance industry is sitting on enormous untapped value locked inside its own contracts," said Matti Parnanen, CEO at Ultrassure. "We're excited to work with Millennium as they bring more structure and visibility to how they manage their contracts. That's exactly the kind of operational shift we're building for."

Millennium joins a growing number of carriers, MGAs, and reinsurers adopting Ultrassure's platform, with design partners currently processing over $2B in premium through the system.

About Millennium Insurance Millennium Insurance is a property and casualty insurer serving customers and partners across a range of products and distribution relationships. The company is committed to operational excellence and maintaining high standards of service and compliance.

About Ultrassure Ultrassure is a contract intelligence platform purpose-built for the insurance industry. The platform uses industry-specific AI to transform unstructured policy, treaty, and brokerage documents into structured, auditable data, enabling carriers, MGAs, brokers, and reinsurers to make faster, more informed decisions across underwriting, claims, and compliance. Ultrassure is headquartered in Toronto.

