Ultra-Fast Charging, Ultra-Smooth Scrolling; OnePlus Launches OnePlus 8T Premium Smartphone

"With the OnePlus 8T, we're offering pro-level capabilities for even more users across our flagship smartphone portfolio," said Pete Lau, Founder and CEO of OnePlus. "Featuring a class-leading 120Hz AMOLED display, our upgraded 65W fast charging technology and fresh, bold software in OxygenOS 11, the OnePlus 8T offers an impressive overall package of powerful hardware and smooth software."

Warp Charge 65 – A Day's Power in 15 Minutes

Warp Charge 65 is OnePlus' most advanced charging solution ever, offering a full day's power in just 15 minutes. It utilizes twin-battery charging technology to rapidly replenish the large total capacity of 4500 mAh (two 2250 mAh series connected batteries) and takes just 39 minutes to complete a full charge under normal usage, making overnight charging a thing of the past.

The OnePlus 8T is equipped with 12 temperature sensors, along with an extra encryption chip in the adapter and cable. These features keep charging temperatures at a comfortable level while operating at peak output of 65W. Whether you are getting ready for work in the morning or taking a quick break throughout the day, Warp Charge 65 gets the OnePlus 8T juiced up and ready to go in no time.

120Hz Fluid AMOLED Display

The OnePlus 8T's 120Hz Fluid AMOLED display is the first flat 120 Hz display ever to earn an A+ rating from DisplayMate. Every swipe or scroll across the panel will deliver astonishingly smooth visuals, so users can enjoy the most intense games with remarkable fluidity and browse effortlessly through social media feeds on the immersive display panel.

With a Just Noticeable Color Difference (JNCD) of around 0.3, the OnePlus 8T display has the highest color accuracy in the industry. The FHD+ 2.5D flexible display also features a brightness of up to 1,100 nits, delivering clearer visuals even under bright sunlight. In addition, we also raised the brightness adjustment scale to 8,192 levels making the transition between various brightness settings feel natural and comfortable.

Superior Power and Performance

The OnePlus 8T is equipped with the flagship Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 865 5G Mobile Platform with a Snapdragon X55 5G Modem-RF System, which enables staggering multi-gigabit 5G connectivity, professional-quality photography at Gigapixel speeds, desktop-level gaming with ultra-realistic graphics, and intuitive AI experiences. The superior computing power is further complemented by dual-mode NSA + SA 5G and Wi-Fi 6 support for faster, more reliable data speeds.

With UFS 3.1 flash storage, the OnePlus 8T delivers faster and more stable performance. The exceptional hardware enables smoother 4K video capture and playback with reduced battery drain, allowing users to take advantage of 5G network speeds to stream HD videos or play performance-demanding games while on the move.

Advanced Quad-Camera System

The OnePlus 8T features a robust and versatile camera kit designed to help capture every moment in crisp detail. The quad-camera system includes a 48MP main camera with optical image stabilization, a 16MP ultra wide-angle lens, and dedicated macro and monochrome lenses, letting users enjoy studio-level photography on the go.

The 123-degree ultra-wide lens on the OnePlus 8T provides a new perspective for framing shots so users can confidently capture vast landscapes, expansive architecture and other wide-angle subjects in full view. The lens is capable of delivering clear shots in a variety of lighting conditions – even at night or in the dark with the improved Nightscape mode.

The versatile OnePlus 8T camera kit covers even the most action-packed moments thanks to the advanced video stabilization software. The new Video Portrait mode produces vivid clips with a natural bokeh effect based on an improved AI, accurately detecting and analyzing human subjects and blurring out the background.

Beautiful Design

The OnePlus 8T is offered in two new breathtakingly beautiful colorways: Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. Both options provide a clean, aesthetic, and premium look to complete the 8T package.

OxygenOS 11 – So, So Smooth

Not only is the OnePlus 8T the first OnePlus device to come with OnePlus' latest operating system, OxygenOS 11, right out of the box – it is also the first global smartphone not manufactured by Google to launch with Android 11. OxygenOS 11 reimagines the OnePlus software experience with an updated layout, bold design and useful features that makes one-handed operation easier and more intuitive.

OxygenOS 11 also enjoys a host of newly optimized animations and gestures, as well as numerous customizations to meet your personal preferences such as 11 new Always On Display clock options, improved one-handed gesture controls and Zen Mode 2.0. OxygenOS 11 will empower users to streamline day-to-day tasks, improve efficiency, and enjoy a more refined, personalized user experience.

Price and Availability

The OnePlus 8T will be available through OnePlus.com on October 23rd at 11 AM EDT for $749 USD and $1,099 (CAD) - pre-sale is available now. Additionally, users in the United States can purchase the OnePlus 8 on Amazon.com and the OnePlus 8T+ 5G from T-Mobile. For more information, please visit OnePlus.com/8T.

OnePlus Buds Z – Set Your Music Free

The OnePlus Buds Z are OnePlus' latest true wireless in-ear headphones, set to deliver an elevated musical experience for users on the go. The earbuds are equipped with advanced 10mm dynamic drivers primed for a richer, booming bass line that works in synergy with bass boost technology for heart-pounding audio. Equipped with a dynamic 3D stereo powered by Dolby Atmos, the OnePlus Buds Z construct a thoroughly immersive soundstage. On a full charge, the OnePlus Buds Z provide an impressive 20 hours of playback time, while a quick 10-minute top up provides three hours of vibrant audio.

Available in White and a special-edition colorway by Steven Harrington, the OnePlus Buds Z feature a polished seashell pattern and come with three sizes of silicone eartips to ensure a snug, stable and comfortable fit. The OnePlus Buds Z include Bluetooth 5.0, environmental noise reduction for voice pickup and Quick Pair to deliver exceptional sound when taking a conference call, watching a movie or simply enjoying music on the go.

On top of the superior audio quality, the OnePlus Buds Z's IP55 rating offers sweat and water resistance for activities like jogging and working out at the gym. The accompanying Quick Switch function offers an easy and intuitive way for users to stay in control of their audio experience. By tapping and holding the touch panel of either earbud for 3 seconds, users can seamlessly switch back and forth between the last two paired devices.

The OnePlus Buds Z in White will be available for purchase on OnePlus.com on November 2nd at 11 AM EDT for $49.99 USD and $69.99 CAD. The special-edition variant will be available for purchase at a later date.

