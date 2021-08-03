Ulrich Wohn Named President Of Victorinox North America

VICTORINOX AG HAS NAMED ULRICH WOHN PRESIDENT OF THE BRAND'S NORTH AMERICAN SUBSIDIARY, VICTORINOX SWISS ARMY, INC.

IBACH, Switzerland and MONROE, Conn., Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Victorinox AG has named Ulrich Wohn President of the brand's North American subsidiary, Victorinox Swiss Army, Inc. He will report to Global CEO Carl Elsener, the great-great grandson of the inventor of the legendary Swiss Army Knife. Wohn comes to Victorinox with over twenty years of relevant experience and will focus on brand elevation, growth, profitability, and forward-thinking distribution for the core product categories: Swiss Army Knives, Cutlery, Watches, Travel Gear and Fragrance, as well as Victorinox's sister company, Epicurean Cutting Surfaces.

"It is with great pleasure that we welcome Ulrich to the Victorinox family," said Carl Elsener, Global CEO of Victorinox AG. "I am looking forward to working together to strengthen the business in North America, the leading market for our company. His proven track record in both B2C and B2B and acute understanding of the North American market will allow us to push our business forward and continue to strengthen our brand with focused and sustainable strategies."

"I have been a customer and fan of Victorinox my entire life and am thrilled to now work with such an iconic brand. I am inspired by the versatility and strong brand positioning within the product ranges to propel long-term healthy growth for Victorinox and our valued partners," Wohn added.

Most recently Wohn served as Managing Director of Bang & Olufsen North America where he successfully led the brand repositioning through the establishment of new B2B partnerships reinforcing the established Retail franchise network and eCommerce site. Prior to Bang & Olufsen, Wohn was tapped to establish the first ever National Geo-graphic | Fine Art Galleries, led the sustained profitable growth of TAG Heuer North America and held leadership positions with Nespresso and Swissair

Victorinox AG is a worldwide operating family business, which today is run in the fourth generation. The headquarter of the company is located in Ibach, canton Schwyz, in the heart of Switzerland. This is where the founder of the company Karl Elsener I set up his cutlery business back in 1884 and, a few years later, designed the legendary «Original Swiss Army Knife». Meanwhile, the company produces not only the world-famous pocket knives, but also high-quality household and professional knives, watches, travel gear and fragrances. In 2005, the company took over Wenger SA in Delémont. The Wenger pocket knives were integrated into the Victorinox range in 2013, so that the Wenger product portfolio today consists of watches and travel gear. Products are available online, in own stores as well as via a widespread network of subsidiaries and distributors in more than 120 countries. In 2019, the company with its more than 2100 employees generated sales of CHF 480 million.

