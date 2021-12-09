uLab™ Receives State Grant to Expand Offerings and Create New Jobs

The new funding will enable uLab to expand its manufacturing facility to manufacture millions of aligners a year. Tweet this

Unlike other aligner companies, uLab is committed to U.S. manufacturing, producing all aligners in a state-of-the-art facility in Tennessee located next to the largest express transportation network in the world. The company's unique location, along with its world-class manufacturing capabilities, gives the orthodontic community a great advantage. Namely, it enables orthodontists to receive their aligners in 3, 5, or 10-business days and allows patients to start treatment within days (not weeks) of their first visit. This is significantly faster than other aligner systems that are manufactured outside of the U.S.

uLab uSmile aligners are now available to all orthodontic practices in the U.S. and Canada, and to date, their uDesign® software has planned more than 300,000 cases.

About uLab Systems

uLab Systems is led by an experienced team of healthcare innovators helping to transform options for orthodontic practices to provide the best outcomes for their patients. uLab's mission is to advance the orthodontic industry with digital treatment planning software and aligner products that let orthodontists take back control of their treatment plans. uLab has facilities in San Mateo, CA and Memphis, TN. To learn more visit www.ulabsystems.com.

