UL Solutions Supports Marine Fire Safety as Independent Laboratory for U.S. Coast Guard Approved Fire Detection Equipment

UL Solutions can now test fire detection systems and individual components used in vessels that are required to meet United States Coast Guard and Code of Federal Regulation requirements, helping to alert passengers and crew in the event of a fire.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 22, 2024 /CNW/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, today announced it has been accepted as an independent laboratory by the United States (U.S.) Coast Guard for testing fire detection equipment that helps alert passengers and crew in case of emergencies and improve vessel safety. With this development, products tested and certified by UL Solutions can now be added to the U.S. Coast Guard's approved equipment list.

"Whether on land or sea, reliable fire detection equipment plays a critical role in the event of a fire. UL Solutions' extensive expertise in fire safety enables us to test fire detection equipment in demanding marine environments. We are pleased to be accepted as an independent laboratory by the U.S. Coast Guard and help improve safety in the marine environment," said Karine Johnfroe, vice president and general manager of the Built Environment group at UL Solutions.

UL Solutions can now test fire detection systems and individual components, including control units, heat detectors, smoke detectors, audible alarms, visual alarms and manual signaling boxes under approval series 161.002, which are used on vessels regulated by the U.S. Coast Guard. These devices help alert passengers and crew in the event of a fire. The tests address functionality in marine environments, including exposure to salt water, electrical components and various levels of humidity and temperature.

"There are specific requirements for vessel fire safety and reliable fire detection is a critical part of this. UL Solutions has successfully met all U.S. Coast Guard requirements to be listed as an independent laboratory for fire detection systems and utilize its longstanding safety science expertise in the vital testing of fire detection products that passengers and crew rely on in critical moments," said Lt. Cmdr. Jon Taylor, Office of Design and Engineering Standards, Lifesaving and Fire Safety Division, U.S. Coast Guard.

As a global safety science leader with decades of experience in fire protection, UL Solutions is well-positioned to assist first responders, public safety stakeholders and manufacturers in their work to help reduce fire risks, strengthen protections, understand fire science and bring innovative fire protection equipment to market. UL Solutions' fire safety testing and certification services, training offerings and expertise support its mission of working for a safer world.

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

