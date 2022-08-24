UL Solutions Selected by RWE Renewables As Certification Partner for the Offshore Wind Farm F.E.W. BALTIC II

Offshore wind project is a key element in furthering the transition to renewable energy in Poland.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, has been chosen by RWE Offshore Wind Poland to initialize the first steps for a project certification of 350 MW wind farm F.E.W. BALTIC II in the Polish Baltic Sea. RWE Offshore Wind Poland, a 100% subsidiary of RWE Renewables, one of the world's leading companies for renewable energy, and UL Solutions, one of the world's top testing, inspection and certification providers for renewable energy, are partnering on this project that will bring more renewable energy to Poland.

In collaboration with the Polish Register of Shipping (PRS), UL Solutions will start with the first modules for project certification following the Poland Maritime Safety Act and International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) methods and procedures. PRS has a long history of working with projects on the Polish Baltic Sea.

"Power produced by offshore wind is key to the transition from reliance on fossil fuels to renewable energies," said Joern Gerlach, engineering manager in the Renewables Energy team of the UL Solutions Energy and Industrial Automation group. "Confirming that offshore wind technologies can support the power grid while optimizing energy production is crucial to accelerating the development of wind farms and Poland's green energy transition. We're proud to be collaborating with RWE to help advance the adoption of safer and reliable wind energy."

The offshore wind farm project F.E.W. Baltic II is located in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea on an area of 41 square kilometers at water depths of 30 to 50 meters and a distance of approximately 55 kilometers to shore. It was developed by a mixed team of offshore wind experts from Poland and Germany. Once fully operational, the 350 MW wind farm will be capable of producing enough green electricity to supply the equivalent needs of an estimated 350,000 Polish households. F.E.W. Baltic II is qualified for the first phase of offshore wind projects in Poland and will be one of the first projects to be realized and operated in the region.

"The construction of offshore wind farms is particularly important to accelerate the energy transition in Poland," said Lukas Prietz, project director of the F.E.W. Baltic II wind farm at RWE Renewables. "With energy generated in the Baltic Sea, it will be easier to reduce dependence on fossil fuels towards green energy sources. By implementing the F.E.W. Baltic II project, we will significantly contribute to this positive change while accelerating domestic economic development through the collaboration with Polish suppliers and subcontractors. Poland is one of the most attractive offshore growth markets for our company. With our F.E.W. Baltic II project, we will contribute significantly to Poland's green energy transition and accelerate the local supply chain development. We are excited to extend our reach in the offshore wind sector and work with UL Solutions to help make that happen."

