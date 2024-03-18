UL Solutions and SINAI Technologies Join Forces to Help Customers Enhance Decarbonization and ESG Performance and Reporting

A new agreement between SINAI Technologies and UL Solutions provides customers with access to more value-added solutions to meet their sustainability, decarbonization, and environmental, social and governance goals.

NORTHBROOK, Ill., March 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science, announced its agreement with SINAI Technologies Inc. to refer and promote the environmental, social and governance (ESG) solutions of each company, helping empower customers to meet their sustainability goals.

Many businesses are making concerted efforts to decarbonize their operations and entire value chain as concerns rise regarding extreme climate events. Under the agreement, SINAI will promote UL 360 to its customers and prospects, and UL Solutions will promote SINAI's carbon reduction platform to its prospects and customers. This agreement will provide customers with a more comprehensive approach to decarbonization.

"There is a rising focus globally on utilizing and reporting on ESG and sustainability data to enhance ESG performance, meet requirements and satisfy stakeholder expectations," said Sean McCrady, vice president and general manager of Enterprise Sustainability at UL Solutions. "We are pleased to enter into this agreement with SINAI Technologies, which will help empower our customers to meet their sustainability targets and decarbonization goals."

UL Solutions' UL 360 is a software-as-a-service solution under ULTRUS™, a new brand highlighting UL Solutions' software offerings that are designed to help customers improve the safety and sustainability of products while bringing them to market faster. UL 360 includes ESG and sustainability data management and reporting features, which help enable customers to meet reporting obligations and optimize ESG strategies. UL 360 features dedicated modules such as ESG disclosures, greenhouse gas and scope 3 emissions, which are emissions produced throughout a company's supply chain.

SINAI's platform uses scopes 1, 2 and 3 and other emission data to help organizations reduce their carbon footprint by enabling them to run scenarios and find the most cost-effective pathways for reductions.

"SINAI's carbon reduction strategies and scenario analysis tool provide our customers with more accurate carbon reduction strategies, combining financial and environmental data for powerful decision-making," said Maria Fujihara, founder and CEO of SINAI Technologies. "Combining our carbon know-how and UL Solutions' UL 360 software enhances the offerings for customers looking to achieve science-based targets and comply with regulatory disclosures. We're excited by the impact that this agreement will have on meeting our customers' carbon reduction goals, potentially even earlier than initially expected."

About UL Solutions

A global leader in applied safety science, UL Solutions transforms safety, security and sustainability challenges into opportunities for customers in more than 100 countries. UL Solutions delivers testing, inspection and certification services, together with software products and advisory offerings, that support our customers' product innovation and business growth. The UL Certification Marks serve as a recognized symbol of trust in our customers' products and reflect an unwavering commitment to advancing our safety mission. We help our customers innovate, launch new products and services, navigate global markets and complex supply chains, and grow sustainably and responsibly into the future. Our science is your advantage.

About SINAI Technologies

SINAI Technologies Inc. helps organizations build decarbonization strategies through its carbon reduction platform, which enables more intelligent carbon emission measurement, reporting, mitigation, and scenario analysis using science-based methodologies. To learn more, visit: www.sinai.com or follow us on Twitter @SINAICarbonTech or LinkedIn @SINAI Technologies Inc.

