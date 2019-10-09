UL Granted Extended Volkswagen Approvals for Materials Testing

KREFELD, Germany, Oct. 9, 2019 /CNW/ -- UL, a leading global safety science company, officially announced two of its materials testing laboratories have been granted extended approvals from Volkswagen AG (VW).

The extended approvals mean UL can now perform numerous test methods from the facilities based in Melville, U.S. and Krefeld, Germany. These include environmental, e.g., PV 1200, surface, e.g., PV 3906, mechanical, burning behavior, e.g., TL 1010, media resistance and textile testing for diverse interior and exterior parts and components testing.

Thomas Wagner, Ph.D., automotive business manager, said, "Earning the extended approvals from Volkswagen is an important step in expanding UL´s automotive services globally and further establishing UL's position as a trusted partner in the automotive testing supply chain. UL has intensified customer support very close to the Volkswagen production sites and the facilities of VW's component suppliers. UL's customers now have full access to test programs according to Volkswagen´s global standard VW 52000." VW 52000 specifies the requirements for materials testing and for the evaluation and documentation of test results.

The materials testing centers in Melville and Krefeld offer a broad set of services to the automotive industry to solve critical challenges and help companies to confirm compliance and deliver quality and performance. Highly specialized testing laboratories and comprehensive material databases enable UL to help automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers to optimize the time to market, from the product concept stage and early product development, through to the final Part Production Approval Process (PPAP).

About UL

UL helps create a better world by applying science to solve safety, security and sustainability challenges. We empower trust by enabling the safe adoption of innovative new products and technologies. Everyone at UL shares a passion to make the world a safer place. All of our work, from independent research and standards development, to testing and certification, to providing analytical and digital solutions, helps improve global well-being. Businesses, industries, governments, regulatory authorities and the public put their trust in us so they can make smarter decisions. To learn more, visit UL.com.

