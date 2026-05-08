Ukrainian Credit Union Limited Partners with VeriPark to Enhance Digital Banking

VeriChannel will make everyday banking simpler and more straightforward, helping members complete more tasks on their own while ensuring the experience remains seamlessly accessible to everyone.

"Our members expect digital banking to be simple, reliable, and easy to navigate," said Taras Pidzamecky, UCU's Chief Executive Officer. "This partnership helps us deliver an online and mobile experience that's intuitive and accessible, so members can manage their day to day banking with confidence. As more members choose to bank digitally, it's our responsibility to ensure that security keeps pace with convenience. VeriChannel helps us deliver both without compromise."

Partnering with VeriPark supports a long-term digital roadmap that balances member convenience with the strong controls expected from a credit union. Beyond improving day-to-day banking, VeriChannel will help UCU streamline how changes are delivered across web and mobile, scale for future needs, and integrate reliably with core systems. This will allow new improvements to be rolled out faster with minimal disruption for members.

UCU continues to invest in the credit union's digital journey and modernization, simultaneously supporting better day-to-day banking for members today and building a stronger foundation for future enhancements, while maintaining the trusted, community-first service that UCU has long been known for.

"Our goal is to make banking easier today while preparing for what members will need tomorrow," said Taras Pidzamecky, CEO of Ukrainian Credit Union Limited. "Working with VeriPark helps us do both, without losing the personal approach that has defined our credit union."

"We are excited to support Ukrainian Credit Union in advancing its digital transformation journey with a platform built to combine convenience, accessibility, and enterprise-grade security," said David Dervish, Chief Revenue Officer at VeriPark. This partnership reflects our continued commitment to helping financial institutions deliver meaningful digital experiences while remaining agile for the future."

"Ukrainian Credit Union's strong member-first culture and long-standing community focus make them an exceptional partner for VeriPark," said Selim Hasan, Vice President of Sales, VeriPark. "By implementing VeriChannel, UCU is taking an important step toward delivering a more seamless and consistent banking experience across digital channels. We look forward to supporting their vision and helping accelerate innovation for both current and future members."

About Ukrainian Credit Union Limited (ukrainiancu.com)

For more than 80 years, Ukrainian Credit Union Limited has been serving Canadian Ukrainian communities in Ontario and beyond. UCU is dedicated to helping members achieve their financial goals while building community. With a full range of banking products and services, including Personal Banking, Business Banking, and Wealth Strategies, UCU provides comprehensive financial solutions for every stage of life.

About VeriPark (veripark.com)

VeriPark is a global solutions provider enabling financial institutions to become digital leaders by placing Customer Experience at the core of digital transformation. With an exclusive focus on financial services, VeriPark's AI-Powered Customer Experience Suite delivers world-class customer journeys on digital and assisted channels. Our integrated platform unifies data, orchestrates intelligent journeys, and embeds real-time decisioning into every interaction. From Omnichannel Delivery and Customer Engagement to Branch Automation and Loan Origination, VeriPark helps financial institutions accelerate digital transformation, increase productivity, and achieve tangible business outcomes.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a rapidly growing presence across Europe, North America (Canada & United States), Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, VeriPark partners with leading financial institutions to drive customer acquisition, retention, and cross-sell opportunities. VeriPark's 5 offshore development centers, including hubs in Canada, Bulgaria, and India enable us to scale innovation quickly and deliver proven, secure, and scalable solutions.

SOURCE Ukrainian Credit Union Limited

For Additional Information: About VeriPark: Visit https://www.veripark.com or get in touch via [email protected]; Press Contact VeriPark: Temmuz Oyku Topal, Marketing Manager, [email protected]; Press Contact Ukrainian Credit Union Limited: Tania Washchuk, Head of Brand, Marketing and Communications, [email protected]