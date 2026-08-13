Ucore Announces Closing of Bought Deal Public Offering for Gross Proceeds of C$69 Million

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HALIFAX, NS, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the closing of its previously announced "bought deal" public offering (the "Offering") for aggregate gross proceeds of C$69,004,600, which includes the exercise in full of the over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option") for gross proceeds of C$9,000,600. Pursuant to the Offering, Ucore sold a total of 24,644,500 common shares (the "Common Shares") of the Company at a price of C$2.80 per Common Share, which includes 3,214,500 Common Shares sold pursuant to the exercise of the Over-Allotment Option. Red Cloud Securities Inc. ("Red Cloud") acted as sole bookrunner and co-lead underwriter, and B. Riley Securities, Inc. acted as co-lead underwriter (collectively with Red Cloud, the "Underwriters").

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to fund the development of the Company's Louisiana Strategic Metals Complex ("SMC"), and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as further described in the Prospectus Supplement (as defined below).

The Common Shares were offered for sale in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Ontario and Saskatchewan pursuant to a prospectus supplement dated August 10, 2026 (the "Prospectus Supplement"), which supplements the Company's (final) short form base shelf prospectus dated June 30, 2026 (the "Base Shelf Prospectus", and collectively with the Prospectus Supplement, the "Prospectus"). Portions of the Offering were also sold in jurisdictions outside of Canada on a private placement or equivalent basis. The Prospectus was filed in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. Investors should read the Prospectus and other documents that the Company has filed for more complete information about the Company and the Offering. Copies of these documents are available under Ucore's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Offering remains subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Underwriters received an aggregate cash fee of C$4,125,276.04, which is equal to a cash fee of 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (other than in respect of the gross proceeds from the sale of Common Shares to purchasers under a President's List, which such gross proceeds were subject to a cash fee of 3.0% of such gross proceeds).

The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with the requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

Ucore is focused on rare-earth and critical-metal resources, extraction, beneficiation, and separation technologies with the potential for production, growth, and scalability. Ucore's vision and plan is to become a leading advanced technology company, providing best-in-class metal separation products and services to the mining and mineral extraction industry.

Through strategic partnerships, Ucore aims to support the development of a more diversified and resilient North American Rare Earth Elements ("REE") supply chain through the near-term development of a heavy and light rare-earth processing facility in the US State of Louisiana, subsequent SMCs in Canada and Alaska and the longer-term development of Ucore's 100% controlled Bokan-Dotson Ridge Rare Heavy REE Project on Prince of Wales Island in Southeast Alaska, USA ("Bokan").

Ucore is listed on the TSXV under the trading symbol "UCU" and in the United States on the OTC Markets' OTCQX® Best Market under the ticker symbol "UURAF."

For further information, please visit http://www.ucore.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this release (other than statements of historical facts) that address future business development, technological development and/or acquisition activities (including any related required financings), timelines, events, or developments that the Company is pursuing are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with respect to: the intended use of net proceeds from the Offering; the final approval of the Offering by the TSXV; the progress of development at the Louisiana SMC and any subsequent SMCs; and future development plans. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance or results, and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.

For additional risks and uncertainties regarding the Company, its business activities, its ability to qualify for and receive any additional funding from any U.S. or Canadian government, the Company's commercialization and demonstration facility ("CDF") and the aforementioned projects (generally), see the risk disclosure in the Base Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement, and in the continuous disclosure documents filed by the Company on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca), including the Company's annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2025 (filed on SEDAR+ on June 8, 2026) and MD&A for Q1-2026 (filed on SEDAR+ on May 29, 2026), as well as the risks described below.

Regarding the disclosure in the press release above, the Company has assumed, among other things, that it will receive the approval of the TSXV in regard to the Offering and the issuance of the Common Shares in connection therewith.

Regarding the disclosure above in the "About Ucore Rare Metals Inc." section, the Company has assumed that it will be able to procure or retain additional partners and/or suppliers, in addition to Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), as suppliers for Ucore's expected future SMCs. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be found to continue and complete the ongoing research and development work required at the CDF and also later prepare a new technical report in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects that demonstrates that Bokan is feasible and economically viable for the production of both REE and co-product metals and the then prevailing market prices based upon assumed customer offtake agreements. Ucore has also assumed that sufficient external funding will be secured to continue the development of the specific engineering plans for the SMCs and their construction and eventual commissioning and operations.

Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material assumptions, including, without limitation: the successful completion and accuracy of baseline, front-end-engineering design and detailed engineering studies; the ability to complete further engineering, procurement, and construction activities as currently contemplated; the availability, cost, and timely delivery of equipment, materials, utilities, labour and construction services; the Company's ability to secure sufficient financing on acceptable terms; the receipt and timing of all required permits and approvals; the successful scale-up and commercial deployment of RapidSX™ technology from demonstration to commercial operation; the availability of qualified feedstock from third-party suppliers; successful customer qualification and offtake discussions; continued support from governmental partners; and general economic, market, and industry conditions, including assumptions regarding rare earth oxide prices, which are subject to significant volatility.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate or that the anticipated results, performance, or achievements will be realized. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation: risks associated with the development, scale-up, and commercialization of new or unproven technologies; the risk that RapidSX™ may not perform at commercial scale as expected; engineering design changes; inaccuracies in capital or operating cost estimates; cost escalation due to inflation, supply chain disruption, or market conditions; delays or failures in procurement, construction, or commissioning; the inability to obtain or maintain required permits, approvals, or regulatory authorizations; challenges in securing adequate financing; adverse capital market conditions; variability in feedstock supply, quality, or pricing; failure to secure or maintain commercial relationships, customer qualification, or offtake arrangements; fluctuations and uncertainty in rare earth oxide prices and demand; the risk that indicative or quoted market prices, including for ex‑China markets, may not be realized; operational risks once in production, including equipment failures or lower-than-expected recoveries; geopolitical risk; changes in applicable laws or regulations; environmental or permitting challenges; loss of key personnel; and general economic, business, or competitive conditions.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined by the TSXV) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

CONTACTS: Mr. Peter Manuel, Ucore Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, is responsible for the content of this news release and may be contacted at 1.902.482.5214.; For additional information, please contact: Mark MacDonald, Vice President, Investor Relations, Ucore Rare Metals Inc., 1.902.482.5214, [email protected]