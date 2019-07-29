UCC Service Providers to Include Hybrid Offerings to Penetrate Globally All Industry Segments

"Advanced solutions such as AI , software-defined networking ( SDN ), and Internet of Things ( IoT ) are emerging crucial purchase factors," said Robert Arnold, Principal Analyst, Digital Transformation . "Therefore, organizations, particularly small- and medium-sized companies, are adopting Anything-as-a-Service ( XaaS ) capabilities so they can consume advanced functionality more affordably."

Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Global UCC Industry Outlook, 2019, analyzes the potential of different segments of the market in terms of revenue and user growth. It studies the evolving technologies and business models and their implications for vendors, service providers, and end customers. It also presents the features and capabilities that customers are seeking in various UCC applications and covers key purchasing factors.

For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/3mn.

"User and customer experience continue to drive UCC adoption, utilization, ROI, and stickiness," noted Arnold. "Service providers will aim to provide high levels of customization to ensure their solutions deliver the greatest user and business benefits. Key R&D areas include team collaboration, Communication Platform-as-a-Service (CPaaS), video conferencing, AI, automation, and workflow integration, which are expected to enhance the efficiency of individuals and teams."

Successful UCC service providers will look to make the most of the growth opportunities presented by:

Developing a broader communications and IT services portfolio, and employing a more consultative approach and broader partner ecosystem that will be keys to provider success.

Focusing on pricing, packaging, feature/functionality, and business models to vie against disruptive new players and evolution within the existing UCC industry that are leading to accelerated innovation and fierce competition.

Expanding portfolios through M&A and internal development, and offering UCaaS , contact center, team spaces, and multimedia conferencing to shorten the sales cycles and provide more value to business customers.

Innovating unique business models and architectures to fill market gaps.

Global UCC Industry Outlook, 2019 is part of Frost & Sullivan's global Connected Workplace Growth Partnership Service program.

