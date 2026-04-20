UBC Professor and Community Sport Leader Dr. Emrul Hasan Leads National Cricket Expansion Following BC Supreme Court Victory for Player Access

A court ruling becomes a catalyst: Last Man Stands Canada opens franchise opportunities nationwide, backed by 800% player growth and a landmark legal win

VANCOUVER, BC, April 20, 2026 /CNW/ - A BC Supreme Court decision released October 20, 2025 has affirmed a core principle of community sport: people should be able to play in formats that fit their lives.

In Chowdhury v. British Columbia Mainland Cricket Association, 2025 BCSC 2041, the Court addressed a league rule that restricted players from participating in a traditional Lower Mainland cricket league if they also played in other leagues. The Court declared the restriction inconsistent with the Society's purposes under the Societies Act, directed the Society to stop restricting players on that basis, and ordered the rule corrected by striking the offending sentence.

For Dr. Emrul Hasan, PhD, CFA, President of Last Man Stands Canada, the case was personal -- because it touched the experience of everyday amateur players and the reality of modern schedules.

"Many people love cricket but simply can't give up full weekends for long-form matches," Dr. Hasan said. "Two-hour community formats exist because adults work, students' study, families have responsibilities, and newcomers are trying to build community. This case was about a simple idea: if sport is truly amateur and community-focused, access should expand -- not narrow."

Dr. Hasan also emphasized the role of positive community programming: "We've built our approach around welcoming more people into the game -- beginners, families, students, working adults, and newcomers -- without taking anything away from traditional cricket."

LMS Canada delivers community programming through its nonprofit programming arm, the Last Man Stands Canada DEI Foundation, in collaboration with local partners.

LMS Canada's BC participation has grown from approximately 180 players in 2022, to approximately 890 in 2023, approximately 1,100+ in 2024, and approximately 1,600+ in 2025 -- reflecting demand for shorter, social, weeknight formats alongside traditional cricket.

In Quebec, Mudasser Akbar, Lead, LMS Quebec and a community cricket leader with extensive experience, including as former CEO of the Montreal Tigers (2023 GT20 Canada champions), said the decision supports a broader participation mindset. "Community sport grows when barriers are low, and people can play in formats that fit their lives. The healthiest ecosystems make room for more participation -- more entry points, more pathways, and more reasons for people to stay connected to the game."

Franchise / city partners (Canada-wide): LMS Canada is in active discussions with multiple communities and welcomes expressions of interest from prospective city leads and partners.

Learn more / Apply for a franchise: https://lastmanstands.ca/franchise

Case reference:

Chowdhury v. British Columbia Mainland Cricket Association, 2025 BCSC 2041 (Vancouver Registry; reasons dated October 20, 2025)

SOURCE Last Man Stands DEI Inc

Media inquiries: [email protected]; Franchise / partnerships: [email protected]