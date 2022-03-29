UBC MILLWRIGHTS SUPPORT FIRST LARGE SCALE LITHIUM-ION BATTERY PRODUCTION PLANT IN WINDSOR

"UBC Millwrights are leading the way in delivering mechatronics, robotics, and maintenance training programs that will directly support the success of Stellantis, LG Energy, and our Industry partners." said Mark Beardsworth, Executive-Secretary Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

The joint venture company will invest over $5 billion CAD to establish operations, which will include an all-new battery manufacturing plant located in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. Plant construction activities are scheduled to begin later this year with production operations planned to launch in the first quarter of 2024.

UBC Millwrights are the auto industry's go-to professionals and we embrace new ways to keep pace with emerging technologies. To support our clients, we customize training to meet changing industry demands and deliver it in a timely, cost-effective way to keep production humming.

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario looks forward to the construction of a world leading facility to build electric vehicle batteries in Windsor, Ontario and collaborating with our industry partners to provide installation and maintenance services to keep the industry moving.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario. We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery, UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

