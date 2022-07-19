UBC MILLWRIGHTS SUPPORT DEAL TO BUILD $1.5B ELECTRIC VEHICLE BATTERY PLANT IN ONTARIO

"As progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals UBC Millwrights are leading the way in delivering mechatronics, robotics, and maintenance training programs that will directly support the success of Umicore and our Industry partners." said Mark Beardsworth, Executive-Secretary Treasurer, Millwright Regional Council of Ontario.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, announced plans to bring a new world-leading facility to Ontario to produce essential components of electric vehicle batteries. Through the new partnership, Umicore plans to invest $1.5 billion to establish a net-zero facility in Loyalist Township, Ontario, which will create 1,000 jobs during construction and hundreds of permanent positions.

UBC Millwrights are the auto industry's go-to professionals and we embrace new ways to keep pace with emerging technologies. To support our clients, we customize training to meet changing industry demands and deliver it in a timely, cost-effective way to keep production humming.

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario looks forward to the construction of a world leading facility to build electric vehicle batteries in Kingston, Ontario and collaborating with our industry partners to provide installation and maintenance services to keep the industry moving.

About the Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO)

The Millwright Regional Council of Ontario (MRCO) is composed of eight affiliated Local Unions of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America (UBC) across the Province of Ontario.

We represent thousands of women and men working as progressive cross-trained construction and maintenance professionals with exceptional skills to install, maintain, diagnose, and repair precision machinery.

UBC millwrights are vital partners in industries as diverse as energy, automotive, aerospace, food processing, pharmaceuticals and more.

SOURCE Millwright Regional Council of Ontario

For further information: For media inquiries, please contact [email protected]