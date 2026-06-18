UBC Local 1386 Members to Begin Strike Action Against Springhill Construction

FREDERICTON, NB, June 18, 2026 /CNW/ - Members of Local 1386 of the Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers will begin strike action against Springhill Construction in an effort to achieve wage parity with workers performing the same work elsewhere in New Brunswick.

Workers employed in the Fredericton region are currently paid approximately $6.50 per hour less than their counterparts in other areas of the province. Local 1386 believes this disparity is unfair and undermines established wage standards throughout the construction industry.

"This dispute is about more than wages for a single group of workers," said Debra Romero, Executive Secretary-Treasurer of the Atlantic Canada Regional Council. "Allowing significantly lower wage rates in one region creates downward pressure on wages everywhere. Employer associations frequently use lower rates as benchmarks during negotiations, which can ultimately affect workers across the province."

The union has made every effort to reach a fair agreement through the bargaining process but has been unable to achieve a resolution. As a result, members have voted to take strike action to secure wages that reflect the value of their work and align with standards elsewhere in New Brunswick.

The union is calling on members and supporters to stand in solidarity during the strike and demonstrate their commitment to protecting fair wages and working conditions for all skilled tradespeople.

"We are asking our members to stand together and support those on the picket line," Romero said. "The strength of our union has always come from solidarity. When workers stand together, they send a powerful message that fairness and respect are non-negotiable."

SOURCE Atlantic Canada Regional Council of Carpenters, Millwrights and Allied Workers

Media Contact: Debra Romero, Executive Secretary-Treasurer, Atlantic Canada Regional Council, [email protected]