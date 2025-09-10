U.S. PQFIF Highlights BTQ's QSSN for Post-Quantum Digital Money; QuINSA Unanimously Advances QSSN as a Global Standards Initiative

Regulatory validation: The U.S. Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF) cites BTQ's QSSN as a model for quantum-secure tokenized deposits , signaling a shift from concept to implementation and alignment with emerging NIST PQC standards.





The U.S. Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF) cites BTQ's as a model for , signaling a shift from concept to implementation and alignment with emerging standards. Standards momentum: QuINSA has approved QSSN as a global standard initiative (unanimous), placing it on the ITU / ISO / ETSI / IEEE track; BTQ is steering the technical roadmap, aligned with Korea's Quantum Technology Industry Act, U.S. NIST plans, and EU initiatives.





has approved QSSN as a (unanimous), placing it on the track; BTQ is steering the technical roadmap, aligned with Korea's Quantum Technology Industry Act, U.S. NIST plans, and EU initiatives. Commercial rollout: BTQ targets Q4 2025 pilots with leading issuers; QSSN upgrades privileged issuer controls with post-quantum signatures while keeping user workflows unchanged—positioning BTQ to capture a $280B stablecoin market (≈ $5 .7T on-chain volume in 2024) as institutions migrate to PQC.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - BTQ Technologies Corp. ("BTQ" or the "Company") (CBOE CA: BTQ) (FSE: NG3) (OTCQX: BTQQF), a global quantum technology company focused on securing mission-critical networks today announced that the U.S. Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework ("PQFIF") cites BTQ's Quantum Secure Stablecoin Network ("QSSN") as an inspiration for pilot programs focused on quantum-secure tokenized deposits, and that QuINSA's Communications Coordination Group (Comm. CG) has formally approved QSSN as a global standard initiative with unanimous support. PQFIF lays out a practical path for U.S. financial institutions to move from today's encryption to quantum-resistant cryptography, with an emphasis on investor protection, market integrity, and alignment with emerging NIST standards.

Anastasia explains how PQFIF highlights BTQ’s QSSN and how QuINSA’s unanimous approval puts it on the path to global standardization, aligning with NIST plans and accelerating institutional adoption and BTQ’s rollout.

U.S. Framework Endorses BTQ's Quantum-Secure Approach

PQFIF's inclusion of QSSN comes at a critical inflection point as U.S. regulators accelerate deadlines for quantum resilience in financial infrastructure. The recognition signals that quantum-secure controls are moving from concept to implementation and reinforces BTQ's edge in delivering standards-aligned, drop-in quantum upgrades with minimal changes to the user experience.

QSSN adds a quantum-secure control layer to an issuer's most sensitive functions, such as minting, burning, pausing/upgrading, and initial contract deployment, without altering how end users, wallets, or existing integrations operate. The goal is to protect the critical components of a stablecoin or deposit-token system while maintaining performance and existing workflows.

QSSN Approved as Global Standard Initiative

The Quantum Industrial Standard Association (QuINSA), a global, industry-led consortium driving international quantum technology standards through its members such as Nokia, Samsung SDI, SK Telecom, LG U+, and ETRI, has formally approved QSSN as a global standard initiative with unanimous support. QSSN is now an official QuINSA Working Group project and is progressing toward submissions to ITU, ISO, ETSI, and IEEE. BTQ is steering the technical design and standardization roadmap, positioning the Company as a key architect of globally harmonized, interoperable quantum-secure communications standards. These standards trajectory align with Korea's Quantum Technology Industry Act, U.S. NIST PQC migration plans, and EU quantum network initiatives, reinforcing BTQ's role in shaping cross-border interoperability for digital assets and payments.

Strengthening Stablecoin and Deposit Networks

BTQ has demonstrated how this approach can be applied to multiple models, including a JPMorgan-style USD deposit token (JPMD) and leading fiat-backed stablecoins. In these demonstrations, privileged actions are co-signed with both today's standard keys and a post-quantum signature, providing a standards-based path to meet U.S. quantum-resilience mandates without a costly system overhaul. Users continue to hold and transact as usual; the issuer upgrades its authentication path to post-quantum security. BTQ is now in discussions with several top global stablecoin issuers to pilot quantum-secure tokenized deposits.

The stablecoin market has reached approximately $280B in circulation (a new all-time high as of September 2025), with on-chain transactions totaling roughly $5.7T in 2024. Meanwhile, U.S. agencies are advancing post-quantum migration under NIST FIPS 203/204/205 and the NSA's CNSA 2.0 guidance, which sets glidepaths through 2035 for critical systems. QSSN is a standards-aligned security layer for the next generation of money, positioning BTQ as a critical technology provider for secure, scalable, stablecoin, and tokenized-asset markets.

Accelerating Commercial Deployment



The Company is advancing QSSN toward commercial deployment with a phased approach designed to meet immediate market needs while building critical infrastructure for institutional digital-asset settlement. The Company expects to launch pilot projects in Q4 2025, with initial focus on integrations with leading stablecoin protocols and cross-chain settlement validation. The development roadmap prioritizes rapid scaling through 2026, including support for major stablecoins across multiple networks, settlement-compression technologies to enhance efficiency, and advanced features such as collateral management and instant-finality options. BTQ is targeting meaningful transaction volumes as institutional adoption accelerates, with the platform designed to support billions in daily settlement value over time.

Frankfurt Symposium Showcase

BTQ will showcase QSSN's capabilities at the DeFi Technologies Insights Frankfurt Symposium on September 25, 2025, demonstrating quantum-secure stablecoin issuances for financial institutions and DeFi protocols. The presentation will highlight how issuers can implement quantum-resistant controls for minting, burning, and managing stablecoins while maintaining compatibility with existing infrastructure. The showcase precedes QSSN's planned production launch in Q4 2025, following successful pilots with multiple stablecoin protocols.

Executive Commentary

"PQFIF arrives at a singular moment for technology and cybersecurity, when quantum computing threatens to obsolete the public-key cryptography underpinning modern finance. That discontinuity demands a coordinated, standards-based response," said Olivier Roussy Newton, CEO of BTQ. "For BTQ, PQFIF's recognition of QSSN is a watershed moment: it validates our strategy, positions us as the go-to partner as banks and fintechs pilot quantum-secure tokenized deposits, and accelerates our commercial pipeline, showing that a standards-aligned path can future-proof issuer controls against quantum threats without changing the user experience. As QSSN advances on the QuINSA standards track toward ITU, ISO, ETSI, and IEEE submissions, our leadership in shaping interoperable global standards is further reinforced."

As global financial systems modernize, BTQ is uniquely positioned to secure the rails of tomorrow's digital economy. With stablecoins and tokenized deposits set to anchor regulated digital-money markets under the GENIUS Act, and with U.S. agencies driving PQC timelines, BTQ stands at the intersection of two megatrends: the formalization of digitized money and the urgent migration to post-quantum security. This positioning enables BTQ to monetize its technology in the fast-growing stablecoin and tokenized-deposit sectors while building pathways into adjacent financial markets where secure settlement is mission-critical.

Read the Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF) here: https://www.sec.gov/files/cft-written-input-daniel-bruno-corvelo-costa-090325.pdf .

About Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF)

The Post-Quantum Financial Infrastructure Framework (PQFIF) is a strategic and technical roadmap designed to guide a secure and orderly transition to quantum-resistant cryptography. It is designed as a strategic framework intended to assist regulators and industry participants in collaboratively neutralizing this forward-looking threat. The framework provides a structured methodology for assessing vulnerabilities, planning a risk-based migration, and implementing NIST-standardized cryptographic solutions without disrupting market operations.

About QuINSA

As nations around the world strive to unlock the transformative potential of quantum computing, communication, and sensing, the need for harmonized, practical, and industry-driven standards has never been more urgent. QuINSA was founded to meet this demand by bringing together experts from industry, academia, and government to identify priority areas for de facto standardization and to develop frameworks that enable global interoperability.

At QuINSA, we promote the discovery of emerging standardization needs, facilitate expert engagement, and support testing and certification that reflect real-world applications. We believe that open collaboration, mutual recognition, and inclusive participation are vital to building a resilient and trusted global quantum ecosystem.

Our mission is to serve as a neutral and reliable platform for stakeholders worldwide, shaping practical and widely accepted standards across the quantum landscape. For more information, please visit https://www.quinsa-standards.org/niabbs5/ .

About BTQ

BTQ Technologies Corp. (Cboe CA: BTQ | FSE: NG3 | OTCQX: BTQQF) is a vertically integrated quantum company accelerating the transition from classical networks to the quantum internet. Backed by a broad patent portfolio, BTQ pioneered the industry's first commercially significant quantum advantage and now delivers a full-stack, neutral-atom quantum computing platform with end-to-end hardware, middleware, and post-quantum security solutions for finance, telecommunications, logistics, life sciences, and defense.

Connect with BTQ: Website | LinkedIn | X/Twitter

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Olivier Roussy Newton

CEO, Chairman

Neither Cboe Canada nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

Certain statements herein contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements or information include but are not limited to statements or information with respect to the business plans of the Company, including with respect to its research partnerships, and anticipated markets in which the Company may be listing its common shares. Forward-looking statements or information often can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "plan" or "may" and the variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements and information.

The Company has made numerous assumptions including among other things, assumptions about general business and economic conditions, the development of post-quantum algorithms and quantum vulnerabilities, and the quantum computing industry generally. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by such statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks which may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, expressed or implied, by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include risks relating to: the availability of financing for the Company; business and economic conditions in the post-quantum and encryption computing industries generally; the speculative nature of the Company's research and development programs; the supply and demand for labour and technological post-quantum and encryption technology; unanticipated events related to regulatory and licensing matters and environmental matters; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; changes in laws (including regulations respecting blockchains); risks related to the direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 including, but not limited to, its impact on general economic conditions, the ability to obtain financing as required, and causing potential delays to research and development activities; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE BTQ Technologies Corp.

For further information: E: [email protected]; Bill Mitoulas, Investor Relations, T: +1.416.479.9547, E: [email protected]; Media Contact: [email protected]