U.S. Polo Assn. to Launch USPA Life Sustainability Initiative

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand for the United States Polo Association (USPA), is offering a sneak peek into USPA Life, the brand's long-term sustainability program, through a global product initiative that includes:

Sustainable polo shirts for men, women, and kids

Denim made from recycled water bottles

Recycled packaging for products

High quality recycled yarns

This next generation of sustainable U.S. Polo Assn. products will be launched as part of the brand's upcoming global Spring 2021 Collection.

U.S. Polo Assn. will share news of the USPA Life launch at Super Bowl LV, one of the most anticipated and watched sporting events in the world, with an ad in the event's 2021 Commemorative Print and Digital Program. Last year pre-sales of the program sold out and online views were at the highest rate in the history of the program. The expectation is that this year's Super Bowl program will set new records and be downloaded by millions, as more than 100 million viewers around the world will watch the game and all its festivities.

"Our brand has been working on our sustainability efforts for several years, but this is the first time we have taken a truly global and holistic approach. Also, as a sport-inspired brand, we believe Super Bowl LV was the perfect venue to provide sports fans and consumers a sneak peek into our global campaign," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing Inc., which manages the multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We want our consumers across 180 countries to know that we are working to improve our global footprint while making products that are not only innovative and fun but have a feel-good factor when wearing them."

More details on USPA Life to come in April 2021.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States, and one of the oldest sports governing bodies, having been founded in 1890. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the 5th largest sports licensor in License Global magazine's 2020 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. is named alongside such iconic sports brands as the National Football League, National Basketball Association and Major League Baseball. Visit uspoloassnglobal.com.

