U.S. Polo Assn. Partners With CG Mobile to Launch Global Tech Accessory Product Line

Products to Launch at 2020 CES in Las Vegas

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. and PARIS, Jan. 2, 2020 /CNW/ -- U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) has partnered with CG Mobile, a Paris-based leader in global technology accessories for fashion and luxury brands. Together, the companies are launching a U.S. Polo Assn.-branded line that features vibrant, trendy and sport-inspired mobile phone, tablet and notebook accessories.

U.S. Polo Assn.

Established in 2006, CG Mobile is a brand and design company that specializes in technology accessories, specifically designing, producing, marketing and selling the accessories as a Licensee and/or as Private Label. The company's vast product selection and distribution channels are represented annually at the top global technology trade shows including the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas from Jan. 7-10, 2020.

"We welcome CG Mobile to the U.S. Polo Assn. family and couldn't be happier to have an innovative industry leader as a new global partner who shares our vision for this new product line," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global Licensing, which manages the multi-billion-dollar, global U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "Expect more top-tier partnerships and collaborations for U.S. Polo Assn. as we look to diversify our product offerings and reach more global consumers with the lifestyle products and fashion they want."

CG Mobile, with sales and marketing offices in Paris, Hong Kong and Miami, has a distribution network established in 80 countries.

"As we look to diversify our company's distribution channels, we sought a global, sport-inspired partner that was interested in leveraging our design and creative capabilities, as well as our high-quality products and vast distribution network," said Louis Cavelan, CEO, CG Mobile. "We definitely found a terrific partner in the U.S. Polo Assn. team and can't wait to highlight the innovative products at CES this year."

About U.S. Polo Assn.

U.S. Polo Assn. is the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA), the nonprofit governing body for the sport of polo in the United States founded in 1890, making it one of the oldest sports governing bodies. With a global footprint of $1.7 billion and worldwide distribution through 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores, department stores, independent retailers and e-commerce, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel for men, women and children, as well as accessories, footwear, travel and home goods in 180 countries worldwide. Recently ranked the fourth-largest sports licensor and 36th overall in License Global magazine's 2019 list of "Top 150 Global Licensors," U.S. Polo Assn. now takes its place alongside such iconic sports brands as Major League Baseball, National Football League and National Basketball Association.

For further information on U.S. Polo Assn., contact:

Stacey Kovalsky - Senior Director, Global Communications

Phone +001.561.790.8036 – E-mail: [email protected]

For further information on CG Mobile, contact:

Marjorie Nekkar, CG Mobile

Phone +33 (0)1 83 64 95 75 – E-mail: [email protected]

Related Images

image1.jpg

SOURCE U.S. Polo Assn.