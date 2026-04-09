U.S. GOLD CORP. TO PARTICIPATE IN THE INAUGURAL SWISS MINING INSTITUTE CONFERENCE IN PANAMA CITY APRIL 15-16

CHEYENNE, Wyo., April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU) (the "Company" or "U.S. Gold") today announces its participation in the inaugural Swiss Mining Institute Conference (the "Conference"), taking place in Panama City, Panama on April 15-16, 2026.

U.S. Gold Corp. CEO George Bee will deliver a presentation at the Conference on April 15 at 2:00 p.m. local time. Mr. Bee will provide an overview of the Company's strategic direction, key projects, and initiatives aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value.

The Swiss Mining Institute Conference brings together industry leaders, investors, and mining professionals to discuss key developments, investment opportunities, and the future of the global mining industry.

For more information about the Conference and to register, please visit: https://swissmininginstitute.ch/

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. The Company's CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Halyard-Micon International, Inc. The Company's Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. The Company's Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please visit https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "plans," "expects" or "does not expect," "is expected," "budget," "scheduled," "intends," "anticipates" or "does not anticipate," "proposed," "aims," "forecast," "estimates," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others, or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions events or results "may," "could," "would," "might," or "will be taken," "occur" or "be achieved", although not all forward-looking statements include these words or phrases. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections, guidance, potential or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements related to the Company's CK Gold Project, including its anticipated benefits and its progress toward definitive feasibility, the Company's business position, and the Conference and the Company's participation therein and topics to be discussed. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts nor assurances of future performance but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances. Forward-looking statements are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such information is stated, subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to those risks described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any forward-looking statements, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

Information available at the Conference hyperlink provided in this news release does not form a part of this release and is not incorporated by reference herein.

For additional information, please contact:

U.S. Gold Corp.

Investor Relations

+1 800 557 4550

[email protected]

www.usgoldcorp.com

SOURCE U.S. Gold Corp.