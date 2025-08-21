U.S. Gold Corp. Selects Glencore Technology's Jameson Cell Flotation Equipment for Improved Gold and Copper Recovery at the CK Gold Project

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- U.S. Gold Corp. ("U.S. Gold," the "Company," "we," "our" or "us") (Nasdaq: USAU ) is pleased to announce the adoption of Glencore Technology's Jameson Cell Flotation Equipment for enhanced gold and copper recovery at the CK Gold Project. This decision follows the completion of several engineering, optimization, and trade-off studies as part of the Company's Definitive Feasibility Study and Execution Plan.

CEO Statement

George Bee, President and CEO of U.S. Gold, commented, "U.S. Gold Corp. is pleased to announce the adoption of Glencore Technology's Jameson Cell Flotation Equipment for enhanced gold and copper recovery at the CK Gold Project. Through rigorous trade-off studies and testing, we have confirmed that this technology offers improvements over conventional flotation cells, including increased metal recovery, reduced power consumption, and a smaller equipment and warehousing footprint. This strategic decision further enhances the already robust economics of the project, positioning us for success in the domestic production of strategic metals. We would like to thank the team at Glencore Technology for its support and performance guarantee, and we look forward to continuing to optimize our project with its expertise."

Background

Glencore Technology first approached U.S. Gold in late 2024, presenting its proprietary Jameson Cell flotation technology as a potential improvement over conventional flotation cells. The Jameson cells have been in use since 1986. To validate these claims, U.S. Gold conducted additional testing on CK Gold Project ore. The results confirmed gains in both gold and copper recovery compared to the values reported in the February 2025 Prefeasibility Study.

A trade-off study prepared by Halyard Micon International estimated that incorporating Jameson Cells could improve the project's Net Present Value (5%) by approximately $36 million over the life of the mine compared to conventional tank flotation technology. The study also highlighted the potential for reduced operating costs, smaller equipment and warehouse needs, and lower power consumption.

The Glencore Group has provided a limited performance guarantee and continues to support ongoing engineering and cost parameters for the proposed equipment. U.S. Gold has also received a letter from Glencore Technology confirming it can hold pricing for unused Jameson Cells, originally procured for a cancelled project, through October 2025. For those unfamiliar with the technology please find a link here to the Glencore Technology web site for the Jameson Cell.

About Glencore Technology

Glencore Technology is the name behind some of the world's leading mining technologies. Many mines around the world, across different commodities and different sizes, use Glencore Technology solutions. Our range of products and technologies improve the efficiency and productivity of mineral processing, leaching, smelting, and refining operations across the world.

Recognised industry-leading technologies such as IsaMill™, Jameson Cell, IsaKidd™, and more all have one thing in common - developed with many years of research and development to suit the world's harshest mining environments and complex mineralogy by Glencore Technology.

www.glencoretechnology.com

About U.S. Gold Corp.

U.S. Gold Corp. is a publicly traded, U.S. focused gold and copper exploration and development company. U.S. Gold Corp. has a portfolio of exploration properties. Our CK Gold Project is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Feasibility Study technical report, which was completed by Samuel Engineering Inc. Our Keystone exploration property is on the Cortez Trend in Nevada. Our Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. For more information about U.S. Gold Corp., please https://www.usgoldcorp.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "proposed," "aims," "anticipates", "forecast," "estimated," "believes," "continues" and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements include statements related to expectations regarding improvements in gold and copper recovery, capital and operating costs, project economics, and the successful implementation of Jameson Cell flotation technology at the CK Gold Project. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks arising from market and other conditions; the prevailing market conditions for metal prices and mining industry cost inputs; environmental and regulatory risks; changes in interpretations of geological, geostatistical, metallurgical, mining or processing information; risks faced by junior companies generally engaged in exploration activities; whether U.S. Gold will be able to raise sufficient capital to develop the CK Gold Project and implement future drilling programs; the success or failure of future drilling programs; and other factors described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which can be reviewed at www.sec.gov. The Company has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations and assumptions about future events. While management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory, and other risks, contingencies, and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company undertakes no duty to correct or update any information contained herein.

