U.S. Drone Land Surveying Market Expected to Reach $6.59 Billion By End Of 2033

MarketNewsUpdates News Commentary

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- The global drone market is poised to become one of the most important and fastest-growing markets across other major industries. Drone surveying is an important segment/service provided by drone services companies. Among other drone surveying services, drone land surveying services command the largest demand. The demand for drone land surveying services is increasing and the market players have been receiving demand across different sectors such as energy, construction, mining, agriculture, and transportation among others. The market players are betting huge, specifically on the agriculture and energy market to contribute most to their overall demand in the coming future. Governments across the globe are spending huge amounts of money on infrastructural development and drone surveying companies are playing an important role by providing easy, precise, and quick services. A report from Fact.MR said that: "The global drone land surveying market is estimated to achieve a valuation of US$ 761.1 million in 2023. The market is expected to further grow at a CAGR of 24.1% over the next 10 years and is set to enjoy a market value of US$ 6593.8 million by the end of 2033. The market accounts for 53% of the total drone surveying market, and 11.3% of the total drone service market." Active Companies in the Drone Industry today include ZenaTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENA), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI), AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO), ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO).

Fact.MR continued: "Before starting any kind of infrastructural development, a company/government has to decide the area/land where the construction will be done. Once the land/area is decided, a survey will be taken out by the drone land surveying companies to identify the total area of the land, then the drone will take multiple photos and videos from different angles, and ultimately convert those captured images/videos into meaningful insights. The drone land surveying companies cover projects like roads, railways, bridges, and dams among others. In comparison to the traditional way of surveying, drone surveying takes less amount of time and money, and also deliver transparent and precise deliverable in a quick time. As a result, drone land surveying companies are witnessing increased demand for their services."

ZenaTech (NASDAQ:ZENA) Signs Offer to Acquire a Flight School Enabling Complex BVLOS Missions and Potential Drone as a Service (DaaS) US Government and Military Contracts - ZenaTech, Inc. (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) ("ZenaTech"), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces that it has signed an offer to acquire a Florida-based FAA (Federal Aviation Authority) certified flight school that trains professional pilots for FAA Part 61 certification to be qualified as an airplane pilot and also for complex BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) drone pilot operations. Upon completion, the acquisition will enable the company to build an internal team of Part 61-certified pilots and be positioned as drone regulations evolve and opportunities grow in the DaaS, government, and defense markets, including military contracts that mandate a Part 61 pilot-in-command.

Today, the most common commercial drone pilot credential is Part 107, like a drone "drivers' license" but without a flight test, it is obtained with only a written test and a few weeks of study. However, there are waivered or special flights that require additional pilot qualifications, such as when operating in restricted airspace, when coordination with air traffic control is required, and for complex BVLOS operations involving longer distances, higher risk, heavier payloads, or more challenging airspace.

"This acquisition allows us to train new pilots for our Drone as a Service business and enables our drone command centers to have qualified pilots to take on specialized commercial and major US government and military contracts," said Shaun Passley, Ph.D., Zenatech CEO. "Preparing a qualified pilot workforce early ensures regulatory readiness, accelerates our market entry, and demonstrates our strategic commitment to future large-scale drone aviation operations and a national DaaS services network."

Some big government or military drone jobs especially ones where the drone flies far beyond the pilot's view (BVLOS) or in special, restricted airspace, require the person in charge of flying to be a licensed manned-aircraft pilot (a Part 61 pilot). This is often because the work is complex, involves high-risk areas, or needs close coordination with air traffic control, just like regular airplanes.

The FAA is moving toward a new system and drone rules where companies get a standing license to run BVLOS such as for specialized cargo drones, but they must prove they have the right people, training, aircraft, and procedures in place. Pilots will likely need extra BVLOS-specific credentials and larger drones may push the FAA to require Part 61-level training for the people in command.

The ZenaDrone 1000, a medium-sized (12'x7') VTOL (Vertical Takeoff and Landing) capable of carrying ~40 kg with AI-enabled autonomy, secure communications via its proprietary DroneNet system, and rugged construction. It is designed for BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) use, specialized cargo deliveries, inspections, and precision agriculture applications. Defense applications include ISR- Inspection, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance applications, and the company has completed paid trials with both the US Air Force and Navy Reserve for critical field cargo delivery (e.g., blood). The company is also working on a gas-powered version for longer flight times for applications such as border patrol and long-distance cargo missions. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for ZENA by visiting: https://www.zenatech.com/newsroom/

Other developments in the drone/UAV & Military industries include:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), a technology company in Defense, National Security and Global Markets, recently announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website at www.kratosdefense.com. The new website reflects Kratos' bold vision and evolving identity as an agile leader delivering high-performance-per-cost systems to the warfighter—at the speed of relevance.

The site introduces Kratos' new brand tagline, "Readiness Delivered," which encapsulates the company's mission-driven focus on enabling U.S. and allied defense forces to deter and defeat threats in a rapidly changing global security environment, today, affordably, and in mass.

"Our new digital presence reflects who we are today: a company that is focused on execution, delivery, and getting the job done—whether it's hypersonics, drones, propulsion systems, or autonomous vehicles," said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos. "We exist to enable readiness affordably and at speed and scale, and that commitment is now front and center in how we present ourselves to our partners, customers, and future teammates."

Safe Pro Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-powered defense and security solutions recently announced the continued expansion of the patent protection of its AI-powered computer vision technology designed to detect small explosive threats in drone-based video and imagery, having received notice of official publication of its international applications in Australia, Israel and the European region.

Publication of Safe Pro Group's international patent applications in Australia, Israel, and Europe under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) is a critical step in advancing the Company's global intellectual property (IP) protection strategy and enhancing long-term shareholder value. Publication puts the market on notice that Safe Pro is securing exclusive rights to its AI-powered explosives detection systems and warns competitors that continuing development of similar technologies could result in future infringement liabilities.

Aspen Avionics, a wholly owned subsidiary of AIRO Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRO), is proud to announce that its NexNav® Mini GPS-SBAS Receiver Circuit Card Assembly (CCA) has been selected by Joby Aviation for integration into the Vehicle Navigation Computer (VNC) of its electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

The NexNav Mini GPS-SBAS Receiver CCA is FAA TSO-C204 Class Beta 1 authorized and delivers high-integrity position, velocity, and precise time data to the VNC—mission-critical for autonomous navigation and advanced flight safety systems.

ParaZero Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: PRZO) (the "company" or "ParaZero"), an aerospace defense company pioneering smart, autonomous solutions for the global manned and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) industry, recently announced the successful completion of a field trial for an enhanced variant of its DefendAir system, marking a significant expansion of the company's multi-layered drone defense capabilities.

The trial, conducted in Israel, tested a new stationary net turret launcher system to provide 360 perimeter defense against hostile drones. The DefendAir system's turret variant is integrated with an advanced optical detection and tracking system. This integration enables a fully autonomous operation—from threat detection and tracking to successful interception—representing a notable leap in the system's overall autonomy and performance.

DISCLAIMER: MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. MNU'S market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2737336/5460534/MarketNewsUpdates.jpg

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: [email protected] - +1(561)486-1799

SOURCE MarketNewsUpdates