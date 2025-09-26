U.S. Critical Materials and GreenMet Join Forces in Strategic Alliance for Gallium and Critical Mineral Independence

WASHINGTON and SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ -- US Critical Materials Corp., a leading rare earth exploration and process technology company, is proud to announce a strategic advisory alliance with GreenMet, a Washington, D.C.-based firm specializing in critical minerals strategy and financing. This partnership marks a pivotal step in advancing domestic rare earth production, with gallium— a mineral of growing national security importance—at the forefront.

US Critical Materials holds the highest-grade reported gallium deposit in the United States, with concentrations averaging 300 ppm— far exceeding the 50 ppm that the U.S. had been importing, predominantly from China. Gallium, essential for advanced semiconductors, defense electronics, and satellite communications, has been identified by the U.S. government as a critical mineral with high supply chain vulnerability. The Company's Sheep Creek deposit in Montana will prioritize gallium as one of the first minerals to be processed under its Phase II Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with Idaho National Laboratory (INL).

Consistent with an Executive Order by President Trump on March 20, 2025 the parties have entered into preliminary discussions with a major Army installation base located in Alabama as a site for the environmentally benign processing of rare earth elements, critical minerals, the strategic storing of these materials, and an Innovation Center to provide critical mineral war fighting capabilities now.

Sheep Creek's mineral profile is unmatched domestically, with ore grades approaching 9% total rare earths (89,932 ppm) and combined neodymium and praseodymium concentrations of 2.4% (23,810 ppm), as verified by the Idaho National Laboratory and by Activation Labs. The initial 2.5 square mile site—part of a broader 11 square mile claim—hosts over 60 carbonatite formations, underscoring its vast potential for high-grade, strategically vital resources.

GreenMet will serve as strategic advisor to US Critical Materials, supporting efforts to secure federal funding through grants and concessional loans aimed at strengthening U.S. critical mineral supply chains. The engagement will be led by GreenMet Founder and CEO Drew Horn, a recognized authority in defense supply chain strategy and former senior official at the White House National Security Council, Department of Energy, and Department of Defense.

"Gallium is not just a mineral—it's a strategic asset," said Drew Horn. "US Critical Materials is uniquely positioned to deliver high-grade gallium and rare earths from a secure domestic source, directly supporting U.S. national security and technological independence."

"We look forward to working closely with GreenMet to help establish rare earth and critical mineral sovereignty for the United States," said Harvey Kaye, Executive Chairman of US Critical Materials.

This alliance reinforces US Critical Materials' commitment to building a resilient, domestic supply chain for critical minerals, with gallium as a cornerstone of its national security mission.

About U.S. Critical Materials Corp.

US Critical Materials Corp. is a privately held rare earth exploration and process development company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. With substantial mineral holdings in Montana and Idaho, the company is dedicated to securing a domestically sustainable, high-grade supply of rare earth elements and gallium, reducing US reliance on imports, and ensuring a stable, independent supply chain for national security. We are currently utilizing and developing multiple environmentally friendly technologies for exploration and processing of rare earths and critical minerals.

About GreenMet:

GreenMet acts as a vital American conduit between private capital, government, and critical mineral innovation. The firm is uniquely positioned to represent and advance private sector interests that strengthen U.S. supply chains for critical minerals, ensuring reliability and continuity from mine to manufacturing. GreenMet's insights and guidance help clients navigate the evolving landscape of critical mineral development.

