U.S Airports Deploying Liberty's HEXWAVE for Employee Screening

WILMINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2024 /CNW/ - Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2A), a leading technology provider of AI-based next generation detection solutions for concealed weapons and threats, will be deploying HEXWAVE to US airports in July to meet TSA's National Amendment for Aviation Worker Security Screening.

In April 2023, a mandate was issued requiring U.S. airports to adopt physical screening procedures for employees with access to secure-side areas of the airport. The mandate was further reinforced by a U.S. Court of Appeals decision denying airports the ability to delay the screening process. To implement screening for aviation workers, airports will need technologies that provide a broad range of threat detection that can meet the current screening requirements and those mandated for the future.

Liberty Defense recently announced awards for multiple HEXWAVE's to be deployed at Rochester International Airport and Manchester-Boston Regional Airport. The Company is actively working with several major airports on their screening requirements and anticipates a continuous order flow for the next twelve months as airports finalize their plans. Based on a third-party assessment, the major CAT X, I and II airports in the U.S. would require a total of approximately 500 systems to meet the screening requirements.

Unlike weapon detection technology, HEXWAVE uses millimeter wave, advanced 3D imaging and AI to detect all types of concealed metallic and non-metallic threats and other prohibited items – without the passenger having to divest common items. The system allows for rapid, automated screening using a high-throughput, contactless, walkthrough portal to detect liquid, powder and plastic explosives, 3D printed ghost guns and other threats of concern today that enhanced metal detectors on the market cannot detect.

"Insider threat is a real risk, and we are excited to be working with airports looking to implement next generation technology like the HEXWAVE" said Bill Frain, CEO of Liberty Defense. "The common goal is to provide security while maintaining a seamless process for the employees. The flexibility and portability of the HEXWAVE allows the Airport to quickly deploy and move the HEXWAVE to help meet security screening requirements to areas inside the Airport."

Liberty would also like to provide an update to its press release dated June 3, 2024, announcing that, due to demand, it is upsizing the non-brokered private placement of special warrants (the "Special Warrants") to raise up to $1,500,000 at the price of $0.15 per Special Warrant (the "Offering").

Each Special Warrant will automatically convert into one unit of the Company (each a "Unit"), as described below. Each Unit shall consist of one common share of the Company (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Share at a price of $0.20 per Share for a period of three years following the date of issue.

Each Special Warrant will automatically convert, for no additional consideration, into one Unit on the date that is the earlier of: (i) the date that is three business days following the date on which the Company files a prospectus supplement to a short form base shelf prospectus with the securities commissions qualifying distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants (the "Prospectus Supplement"), and (ii) the date that is four months and one day after the closing of the Offering.

The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to file the Prospectus Supplement within 60 days of the closing of the Offering (not including the date of closing), provided, however, that there is no assurance that a Prospectus Supplement will be filed with the securities commissions, prior to the expiry of the statutory four month hold period.

The Company may pay finder's fees of 8.0% in cash and issue that number of broker warrants ("Broker Warrants") as is equal to 8.0% of the number of Special Warrants sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one Share at the price of $0.20 for a period of up to three years.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to an exemption from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. The Company is also making the Offering available to certain subscribers pursuant to B.C. Instrument 45-536 - Exemption Form Prospectus Requirement for Certain Distributions Through an Investment Dealer. In accordance with the requirements of the investment dealer exemption, the Company confirms that there is no material fact or material change about the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

Prior to the filing of the Prospectus Supplement and the automatic conversion of the Special Warrants, the securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a four month hold period from the date of closing of the Offering in addition to any other restrictions under applicable law.

The proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the production of HEXWAVE units (approximately $1 million) and for general corporate and administrative purposes ($500,000).

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available. This press release is not for distribution to U.S. newswire services nor for dissemination in the United States. Any failure to comply with this restriction may constitute a violation of U.S. securities laws.

Liberty Defense ( TSXV: SCAN , OTCQB: LDDFF , FRANKFURT: LD2A ) provides multi-technology security solutions for concealed weapons detection in high-volume foot traffic areas and locations requiring enhanced security such as airports, stadiums, schools and more. Liberty's HEXWAVE product, for which the company has secured an exclusive license from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), as well as a technology transfer agreement for patents related to active 3D radar imaging technology, provides discrete, modular and scalable protection to provide layered, stand-off detection capability of metallic and non-metallic weapons. Liberty has also recently licensed the millimeter wave-based, High-Definition Advanced Imaging Technology (HD-AIT) body scanner and shoe scanner technologies as part of its technology portfolio. Liberty is committed to protecting communities and preserving peace of mind through superior security detection solutions. Learn more: LibertyDefense.com

