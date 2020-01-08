U-Haul Migration Trends: Top 25 Canadian Growth Cities of 2019

PHOENIX, Jan. 8, 2020 /CNW/ -- North Vancouver, B.C., is the No. 1 U-Haul Canadian Growth City, according to U-Haul® data analyzing Canadian migration trends in 2019.

The waterfront district across from the picturesque, ever-expanding destination of Vancouver posted the largest net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering the city versus leaving it during the past calendar year.

Four Ontario markets – Trenton, Saint Thomas, Brockville and North Bay – round out the top five Canadian growth cities for 2019. Ontario has 19 markets among the top 25.

B.C. has four cities on the list, with Salmon Arm, Merritt and Victoria joining North Vancouver. Quebec's Sherbrooke and Levis were both top-10 growth markets last year.

Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck sharing transactions that occur annually in the U.S. and Canada. While U-Haul migration trends do not correlate directly to population or economic growth, the Company's growth data is an effective gauge of how well cities and states are attracting and maintaining residents.

"Every community in Metro Vancouver feels the pressures associated with regional growth," stated Michelle Benson, U-Haul Company of Vancouver & Vancouver Island president. "Vancouver is booming, but many people are priced out of the city. That gives North Vancouver the opportunity to attract new residents."

North Vancouver arrivals of one-way U-Haul trucks increased nearly 30% while departures were up close to 20% from the community's 2018 numbers. Amid the overall spike in moving traffic, arrivals accounted for 55.2% of all one-way U-Haul traffic through North Vancouver.

"Vancouver is rated as one of the top cities to live in, so every nearby city is growing," added Jennifer Anstett, U-Haul Area District Vice President. "North Vancouver is enjoying the trend of people moving toward the West Coast and all it has to offer."

U-Haul is the authority on migration trends thanks to its expansive network that blankets all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The geographical coverage from more than 22,000 U-Haul truck- and trailer-sharing locations provides a comprehensive overview of where people are moving like no one else in the industry.

U-HAUL CANADIAN GROWTH CITIES FOR 2019

1. NORTH VANCOUVER, BC 2. TRENTON, ON (3) 3. SAINT THOMAS, ON (3) 4. BROCKVILLE, ON (7) 5. NORTH BAY, ON 6. SHERBROOKE, QC 7. STRATFORD, ON 8. COLLINGWOOD, ON 9. LEVIS, QC 10. CHATHAM, ON 11. SALMON ARM, BC 12. HANOVER, ON (8) 13. NEPEAN, ON (17) 14. HUNTSVILLE, ON (24) 15. SARNIA, ON 16. NORTH PERTH, ON 17. LINDSAY, ON 18. PETERBOROUGH, ON (15) 19. ELLIOT LAKE, ON 20. MERRITT, BC 21. GRAVENHURST, ON 22. VICTORIA, BC (2) 23. STRATHROY, ON 24. WASAGA BEACH, ON (11) 25. BELLEVILLE, ON (6)

* Ranking from Top 25 U-Haul Canadian Growth Cities of 2018 in parentheses, if applicable.

