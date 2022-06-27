Tyrus Capital Event Master Fund Limited Announces Acquisition of Common Shares of Talmine Resources Ltd.

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, June 27, 2022 /CNW/ - Tyrus Capital Event Master Fund Limited (the "acquiror"), announced today that it has completed the purchase of an aggregate of 23,000,000 common shares (the "Shares") of Talmine Resources Ltd. (the "Company") by way of a private placement of 20,000,000 Shares to the acquiror at a price of $0.015 per Share (the "Private Placement") and the concurrent acquisition of an additional 3,000,000 Shares by way of separate secondary purchases each at a price of $0.015 per Share (the "Secondary Purchases" and together with the Private Placement, the "Transactions").

Immediately prior to the Transactions the acquiror owned no Shares, representing 0% of the issued and outstanding Shares. Immediately following the closing of the Transactions, the acquiror, owned or controlled, 23,000,000 Shares, representing approximately 72.4% of the issued and outstanding Shares, as at the date hereof. The acquiror will file an early warning report with the securities regulators in each of the provinces and territories of Canada with respect to the foregoing matters pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 – The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, in connection with the Transactions, a copy of which will be available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

The acquiror intends to hold its Shares for investment purposes. Subject to compliance with applicable laws and contractual restrictions on transfer, the acquiror may determine to purchase additional Shares, or sell all or some of the Shares it holds, depending upon the price of Shares, market conditions, and other factors.

About the Acquiror

Tyrus Capital Event Master Fund Limited is a Cayman Islands exempted company limited by shares having its registered office at P.O. Box 309, Ugland house, Grand Cayman, KY1-1104, Cayman Islands.

SOURCE Tyrus Capital Event Master Fund