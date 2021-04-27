PIEDMONT, QC, April 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Typhoon Exploration Inc. (TSXV: TYP) ("Typhoon" or "the Company") announces the grant of 1,900,000 stock options to directors, officers, employees, and consultants. These stock options are granted in accordance with the terms of the stock option plan of the Corporation.

Each option entitles the holder thereof to purchase one (1) common share of the Corporation at a price of $0.075 per common share for a period of ten (10) years from April 27, 2021.

Typhoon currently has 63,792,007 issued shares, and the total number of options granted is under 10 % of all outstanding shares.

Typhoon's common shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "TYP".

For further information: Ghislain Morin, CEO, 819-354-9439, [email protected]; Serge Roy, Chairman of the Board, 819-856-8435, [email protected]