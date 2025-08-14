TxMinds Debuts at Ai4 to Disrupt the Enterprise AI Landscape

Ushering in a New Era of Agentic AI, Digital Engineering, and AI-Led Enterprise Transformation

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ -- TestingXperts, a global leader in Quality Assurance, Quality Engineering, and Digital Solutions, has announced the successful launch of TxMinds (www.txminds.com), its specialist AI and Digital Engineering division, at Ai4 2025, North America's premier AI event held from August 11–13 in Las Vegas.

As a Silver Sponsor at Ai4, TxMinds showcased its cutting-edge AI-driven platforms, multi-agent orchestration solutions, industry-specific innovations, and strategic AI advisory services designed to help enterprises bridge the gap between current capabilities and AI-driven transformation.

"TxMinds is our high-impact innovation engine," said Manish Gupta, CEO of TxMinds. "It brings together advanced AI capabilities, deep engineering expertise, and industry specialization to help clients transform faster, smarter, and with measurable outcomes."

Specialized Enterprise Impact

TxMinds combines advanced AI with end-to-end Digital and Application Engineering to deliver transformative solutions across industries.

AI Advisory Services guide enterprises through the AI adoption journey from readiness assessment and roadmap design to rapid prototyping and enterprise-scale deployment.

Innovation Highlights from Ai4 2025

During the three-day event, TxMinds unveiled live demonstrations of its latest AI-driven platforms and Agentic AI multi-agent orchestration solutions.

Solutions showcased include:

EmotIQ : A sentiment analysis agent that unifies reviews from multiple platforms, extracts sentiment trends, and generates prioritized user stories.

"We're moving at a pace where we're not just keeping up with AI innovation, we're setting the pace for the industry," said Joe Underwood, COO at TxMinds.

About TxMinds

TxMinds, the specialist AI and Digital Engineering division of TestingXperts, delivers enterprise-scale innovation through intelligent platforms, Agentic AI orchestration, industry-focused solutions, and strategic AI advisory services. With expertise spanning various industries, including insurance, healthcare, retail, and financial services, TxMinds partners with global enterprises to achieve measurable business transformation.

