TXIO Corp. Announces Launch of Neontra: A New Solution for Personal Financial Planning

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - TXIO Corporation today announced the launch of Neontra (https://neontra.com), its all-in-one app for personal financial planning. As Daniel Vranesic, company CEO, explains: "We believe there is a need for a Super App that helps people understand and manage their money. An app that simplifies and makes sense of it all, enabling people to make better, more educated decisions about their financial future. That's Neontra, and we're excited to offer it to North American consumers."

A study conducted by Javelin Strategy & Research in 2020 found that users of Personal Financial Management (PFM) applications save 27% more compared to those who do not use these tools. Further research by Allied Market Research indicates Personal Financial Management (PFM) software will see growing demand and increase by 12% annually over the next ten years as consumers see the benefits of tracking and managing their finances.

Clients access Neontra with easy-to-use web, iPhone and Android apps. All client accounts are connected in one place, providing a realtime 360-degree view of financial life. Data-driven insights from Neontra's proprietary AI help clients understand their net worth, cashflow, and behaviours contributing to overall financial health. Sophisticated tools including spend tracking, budgets, forecasts, scenario-testing and goals help clients understand and plan for a brighter, more secure financial future.

TXIO offers Neontra direct to consumer, and also as a financial wellness solution for financial planners, investment advisors, debt counsellors and health benefits providers. Expansion to the UK and Europe is planned for Q3 2024.

About TXIO:

TXIO Corporation is a Toronto-based engineering firm specializing in fintech. TXIO's proprietary technology is a modular software framework for digital banking, brokerage and financial planning. TXIO is SOC2 certified. Partner firms are regulated by the SEC, IIROC, FCA, BaFin, CySec. For more information, visit https://txio.ca

