TWO THIRDS OF CLUBBERS WANT TO SEE A SHIFT TO GREATER INCLUSIVITY ON THE DANCE FLOOR

To highlight the importance of inclusivity on the dance floor and to harness the power of dance to raise money for charities, Desperados has teamed up with internationally renowned DJ Peggy Gou , iconic party producer Elrow and music industry leaders Beatport to create a series of innovative parties that will travel around the world this year. Utilising their innovative Rave to Save app and wearable tech, Desperados enables party goers to convert their dance steps into donations for global and local charities that champion inclusivity, including Women in Music and Stonewall.

Peggy Gou, globally renowned DJ, said: "I feel it's important we continue to talk about gender, sexuality & race inequality in the music industry and on the dancefloor, as it is important that we continue to encourage and celebrate diversity within the party scene. I remain committed to taking steps to make partying more inclusive, so everyone can enjoy it, equally, both in front of and behind the decks. Music is powerful, and to see people literally dancing for change is amazing."

For every 100 steps danced at each event, €1 will be donated by Desperados to support inclusive charities, with the brand pledging to convert up to €200,000 over the whole party season. These funds will be used to advance the awareness, equality, diversity, and opportunities of women and the LGBTQ+ community worldwide. As well as the financial stake in the ground, Desperados is driving change from within, as it commits to 60% of the DJs they work with directly, identifying as female or LGBTQ+.

Nicole Barsalona, President of Women in Music, said: "We're excited to partner with Desperados to encourage inclusivity and to drive representation in the electronic music space. The Rave to Save campaign highlights the fact that every partygoer has the power to positively impact the future of entertainment - by dancing to raise funds, and in their conduct on the dance floor. Together, we can make the party going experience safer for all."

As well as raising money for charity, Desperados is shining a light on the potential future of the party going experience – as over half (54%) of people said that festivals and club nights felt repetitive – by showing how technology can allow attendees to unlock rewards and experiences through the power of their dance steps. Prizes can range from free Desperados to tickets to exclusive experiences which can be claimed through the app. The more levels they unlock the more epic the night gets for everyone on the dancefloor. Kicking off a series of 10 parties, the launch event held in Amnesia Ibiza, rewarded those who danced the most with an exclusive afterparty headlined by DJ Peggy Gou, and this weekend alone saw almost 4 million steps danced and raised €30,000 for charity.

Rutger van der Stegen, Global Marketing Manager for Desperados, said: "We've always been pioneers of the party scene, but we believe we have a responsibility to positively impact it, by evolving and enhancing the ways we come together. We're thrilled to Pour Some Love on the dancefloor and unite partygoers through our Rave to Save app rewarding them the more they move. By dancing together, we can all support inclusive causes and work towards making the dancefloor an equal place for all."

This latest series of events are part of Desperados' global Pour Some Unusual on Your Usual creative platform, which includes a new brand film that embraces the brand's playful and experimental spirit and celebrates people who aren't afraid to be themselves.

For more information about the series of events, watch back the exclusive Ibiza afterparty here or check it out on social - #RavetoSave #Desperados.

