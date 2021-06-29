Two Sevens Capital has Acquired a 20 Unit Low Rise Building in Hamilton, ON.

"We see a significant opportunity to create value and look forward to expanding our relationships in the City of Hamilton." Tweet this

The Property is a prime residential rental and is well situated with proximity to local amenities. The concrete constructed building is a 3 Storey low rise and offers a range of one- bedroom and two-bedroom units. 385 Melvin Avenue is the ideal building situated conveniently close to the Redhill Valley Parkway making it easily accessible for a wide range of tenants with its proximity to Amazon's fulfillment centre, Mohawk College, Hamilton General Hospital, and the city's commercial and industrial nodes. The building is also nearby to local parks, and walking distance to nearby restaurants and grocery stores. Notable shopping offerings include Eastgate Square and The Centre on Barton. Tenants also have easy access to public transit and local schools.

"We first started investing in this market in 2019 as co-investors alongside a fantastic operating partner. Those initial investments have been performing so well that it has encouraged us to evolve and intensify our investment strategy that will significantly increase our participation in this booming city. As we have created vertical capacity, this acquisition becomes one of the first assets that we acquired for our new mid-cap multi-residential fund that was launched earlier this spring (77C Cornerstone Real Estate LP). We have assembled a tremendous Hamilton-based operations team that will help us manage the day-to-day in our local investments. We look forward to providing great places for Hamiltonians to live for the long-term." Said Adam J. Batstone ~ Founder & CEO

About Two Sevens Capital

Founded in 2018 by industry veteran Adam J. Batstone, Two Sevens Capital is a private investment boutique that has a principal goal of providing every-day access to institutional-quality assets. The firm identifies with entrepreneurial, high net worth individuals as investment partners, and with a core competency in private equity real estate has developed a very focused and active deal pipeline that will help fuel its growth into one of the province's most sought-after alternative investment managers. Please visit us at www.twosevenscapital.com

