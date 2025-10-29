MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2025 /CNW/ - United by a shared mission to bring the many benefits of music to the community, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal and Médecins francophones du Canada are joining forces to launch a new initiative: La musique sur ordonnance(Music on Prescription). Beginning today, physicians who are members of Médecins francophones du Canada and practice in Montreal will be able to prescribe an OSM concert to their patients, offering free access to a live musical experience as a complementary tool for wellness and health. The program will run from October 29, 2025 to October 28, 2026.

OSM's principal cello Brian Manker and cellist Geneviève Guimond © Sacha Cohen - TUX Creative House (CNW Group/Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal) La musique sur ordonnance prescription (CNW Group/Orchestre Symphonique de Montréal)

A MUSICAL PRESCRIPTION, A MEASURABLE IMPACT

Several studies have shown that music and attending a concert boosts overall well-being and may help to relieve certain symptoms within a healing context. When paired with medical expertise, music becomes a powerful tool for supporting mental and physical health, reducing social isolation and boosting quality of life. This program is built on a synergy between the arts and medicine, with doctors serving as channels of influence for promoting a comprehensive approach to health.

"The OSM believes in the beneficial power of music, and we are pleased to be joining forces with Médecins francophones du Canada for the creation of this program. This partnership marks an important step in our action of social responsibility towards others in the community. By offering La musique sur ordonnance, the OSM is putting its artistic excellence in the service of our collective well-being, underscoring that art, in all its forms, can actively contribute to health and quality of life for all," emphasized Mélanie La Couture, OSM's President and Chief Executive Officer.

PUTTING THEORETICAL KNOWLEDGE INTO PRACTICE

The literature and existing research demonstrate that music has positive effects across multiple dimensions of physical and mental health: reducing stress, improving mood, promoting relaxation, stimulating memory, and fostering a general sense of well-being. In today's context--where diversifying therapeutic approaches and promoting strategies for overall health are increasingly prioritized--music is emerging as a compelling auxiliary tool. Through the program La musique sur ordonnance, the OSM and Médecins francophones du Canada join a global movement in social prescribing, already well established in Europe, particularly in the United Kingdom.

"At Médecins francophones du Canada, we firmly believe that the well-being of physicians and that of their patients are closely intertwined. With the initiative La musique sur ordonnance, we aim to remind people that self-care is an essential part of medical practice. By offering these wellness prescriptions, physicians provide their patients with a moment of emotional connection and renewal--while also acknowledging the importance of maintaining their own balance. This gesture strengthens the therapeutic relationship and recentres care on the human being," affirmed Nicole Parent, Ph.D., Executive Director of Médecins francophones du Canada.

"We are delighted that an institution as prestigious as the OSM can provide doctors with an additional tool, one that is human-centred and inspiring, for assisting patients in their health journey. As doctors, we wish to position ourselves as ambassadors of integrated health in our communities and hope to see results as promising for our Quebec patients as those observed in similar initiatives, notably in the United Kingdom," added Dr. Hélène Boyer, family physician and former President of Médecins francophones du Canada.

OUTLINE OF THE PROGRAM IN A NUTSHELL

Physicians who are members of Médecins francophones du Canada and actively practising in Montreal can register for the program starting now. Each physician will receive two official prescriptions to be handed out during consultations, allowing two patients to attend an OSM concert with a guest. Following the experience, participants will be invited to complete a questionnaire assessing their enjoyment of the activity and the concert's perceived impact on their well-being and relationship with their guests. The collected data will be analyzed to measure patient engagement--based on actual concert attendance--and to assess the feasibility of implementing such a program. Eligible patients must be of legal age, understand French or English and live independently. Médecins francophones du Canada will analyze the results to evaluate the program's effects on participants' health and quality of life, as well as its potential for broader application.

ABOUT THE ORCHESTRE SYMPHONIQUE DE MONTRÉAL

Founded in 1934 by Antonia Nantel, Wilfrid Pelletier and Athanase David, the Orchestre symphonique de Montréal (OSM) is a distinguished leader of musical life in Quebec and Canada. Recognized as one of the finest orchestras in the world, it is an essential cultural ambassador and welcomes to the Maison symphonique de Montréal conductors and soloists of the highest international calibre. Under the direction of Venezuelan conductor Rafael Payare, the OSM perpetuates its rich tradition shaped trough social involvement and far-reaching projects, world class tours, and a superb discography. Firmly anchored in today's world, its innovative programming in both concerts and recordings brings modern-day relevance to the symphonic repertoire while strengthening the Orchestra's place at the heart of its home base in Quebec's metropolis. Over the years, the OSM has toured Quebec's Far North, in the United States, in Latin America, and in several countries in Europe and Asia. Its discography totals more than a hundred recordings on the Decca, Analekta, CBC Records, ECM, EMI, Philips, Sony and PENTATONE labels, and has earned the Orchestra more than 110 national and international awards.

ABOUT MÉDECINS FRANCOPHONES DU CANADA

Founded in 1902, Médecins francophones du Canada (MdFC) is a not-for-profit organization that unites the French-speaking medical community around a shared mission: to promote high-quality, human-centered, and accessible medicine in service of patients and communities. The association supports physicians and their teams through continuing medical education, the promotion of professional well-being, and the development of innovative practices that respond to society's evolving needs. Guided by the values of humanism, rigour, and solidarity, Médecins francophones du Canada is dedicated to building bridges between healthcare professionals, institutions, and the public. Through its partnerships and programs, the organization fosters the transfer and integration of knowledge into clinical practice, with the aim of advancing the health and well-being of Francophone communities across Canada

