Two Canadian icons, Kawartha Dairy and The Tragically Hip, partner to celebrate their common heritage in a uniquely Canadian way

Kawartha Dairy and The Tragically Hip join hands to celebrate all things Canadian, by creating a new, sophisticated ice cream flavour, The Tragically ChipTM.

BOBCAYGEON ON, May 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Kawartha Dairy today announced a new partnership with the revered Canadian band, The Tragically Hip, to create a delicious new premium ice cream flavour "The Tragically ChipTM. The playful name perfectly describes this uniquely Canadian flavour with a cheeky spin on the band's recognizable name and is a delicious blend of maple whisky flavoured ice cream, with dark chocolatey chunks and a rich black cherry ripple.

The Tragically Chip. Available in time for Canada Day. (CNW Group/Kawartha Dairy Limited)

Kawartha Dairy and The Hip have been ingrained in Canadian culture for decades with another, more obvious connection between them. Bobcaygeon, the village where Kawartha Dairy was founded almost 90 years ago, was also the place that inspired the lyric from The Hip's beloved song of the same name. Both were born in humble, small towns and built their success by remaining authentic to their roots and embracing communities across Canada like family.

"We're thrilled to partner with The Tragically Hip whose music has been an essential part of the Canadian experience, and summer memories, just like Kawartha Dairy," said Mike Crowe, 3rd generation owner and Director Product Development at Kawartha Dairy. "What's more Canadian than celebrating summer by the lake, with great music by a campfire, and a cone of The Tragically ChipTM?"

Bringing this partnership to Canadian communities, this collaboration goes further than just ice cream. Together, Kawartha Dairy and The Tragically Hip will donate a portion of sales of The Tragically ChipTM to Breakfast Club of Canada®, supporting its mission to help kids nationwide access a nutritious breakfast.

"We are thrilled about this partnership with Kawartha Dairy and the opportunity to raise money for an amazing organization like Breakfast Club of Canada®" says The Tragically Hip. "Communities have always turned out to support us and we will always do what we can to support them."

The Tragically ChipTM will be available at Kawartha Dairy stores and on select grocery shelves for a limited time this summer, starting on June 22.

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SOURCE Kawartha Dairy Limited

MEDIA CONTACT: Rani Chatoorgoon, Marketing Director, Kawartha Dairy Ltd., [email protected]